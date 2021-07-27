Feed the whole family with the Farm 24 XL smart indoor AeroGarden at $250 off (Today only)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the AeroGarden Farm 24 XL indoor garden for $649.99 shipped. Also matched direct. Regularly $900 and currently fetching $871 at Amazon, today’s deal is a massive $250 in savings and the lowest price we can find. If you’re looking for the ultimate indoor garden setup that can help to feed the whole family all year round, this might very well be it. You’re looking at a customizable, motorized 60-watt LED grow light array alongside everything else you need to grow up to 24 plants including seed pod kits for “heirloom greens, flavor packed herbs, and ripe, juicy cherry tomatoes.” The whole thing is controllable via your smartphone with “helpful reminders to add water and nutrients, and easily access insightful tips and one-touch customer support.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Is a giant 24-plant indoor garden overkill for you? No worries, we are still tracking the 3-plant, countertop-ready AeroGarden Sprout model down at under $59 shipped. Originally $100, this is the most affordable model in the lineup and provides s very smilier experience to our lead deal, just on a much smaller scale. Rated 4+ stars from over 600 Amazon customers.

Whichever model you go with, you’ll have plenty of savings left over to customize your crop with one of the many AeroGarden seed pod kits on Amazon from around $14 Prime shipped or so. Those include lettuces and tomatoes as well as Italian herb kits, and much more right here.

More on the AeroGarden Farm 24XL:

Grow up to 24 of your favorite herbs, veggies or flowers all year long – no sun, soil or green thumb required! The AeroGarden Farm 24XL is a fully contained in-home garden system, automatically delivering everything your plants need to thrive. Manage your plant’s needs and control the two independent grow lights from the app, your Amazon Echo device, or the touchscreen control panel to grow 36″ tall veggies right next to herbs and lettuces only a few inches high. You can have delicious, fresh produce at your fingertips no matter what the weather is doing outside.

