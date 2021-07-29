Cut gas and oil from your lawn care routine with Greenworks’ 40V Electric Mower at $338

Amazon currently offers the Greenworks 40V 20-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower at $338.55 shipped. Normally fetching $399, you’re looking at over $60 in savings with today’s offer marking the second-best price of the year that comes within $10 of the 2021 low. This 20-inch electric mower lets you ditch gas and oil this summer while taking full advatage of the Greenworks 40V ecosystem. Alongside being able to run for 45 minutes at a time, this mower packs dual blades and can handle both mulching and bagging. Plus, you’re getting a pair of batteries included, as well. Over 5,600 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Considering most comparable models to the lead deal go for closer to $400 at Amazon right now, today’s discount is hard to pass up. But if you can go with a corded model for your lawn care routine, this Greenworks 10A 16-inch electric mower is definitely worth considering with a $139 price tag. You won’t be getting the same untethered form-factor noted above, but this is a compelling alternative to say goodbye to gas and oil ahead of summer.

You’ll also find plenty of other discounts in this ongoing Greenworks summer sale, which is taking up to 48% off plenty of other essentials for your lawn. There are of course some additional mowers, but also leaf blowers, trimmers, and much more from $50.

Greenworks 40V 20-inch Electric Mower features:

Our Greenworks 40V Dual Blade/Dual Battery Port Mower is perfect for yards up to 1/3 acre with a total battery run-time of approximate 70 minutes. The G-Max 40V is a dual blade mower designed to deliver better mulching, cutting and bagging. The Dual Battery Port automatically switches to the backup battery for a longer run-time, making it easier to get the job done.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!