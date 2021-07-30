Best Android app deals of the day: The Almost Gone, Golf Peaks, inbento, more

We are now ready to cap off the work week with today’s best deals on Android games and apps. Alongside these Android-friendly iOttie car mount price drops, you’ll find a host of new deals waiting for you in our Android deal hub including handsets from Google, Microsoft, OnePlus, and more. But for now we are turning our attention to this afternoon’s most notable deals on apps from Google Play and beyond. Highlights include titles like The Almost Gone, Golf Peaks, inbento, Color Wheel, Alice Trapped in Wonderland, and more. Head below the fold for today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android handset deals include Google Pixel 4 at its second-best price ever and Microsoft’s 360-degree folding Surface Duo at a new low to join ongoing offers on OnePlus 9 Pro and even more right here. Now sitting alongside this deal on Lenovo’s C340 2-in-1 Chromebook, we have its Smart Display 7 that pairs Google Assistant with a built-in screen down at $78. Hit up the latest Amazon Anker sale from $9, this deal on Sony’s popular XM4 ANC headphones, and everything in this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup.

Today’s best game deals: Forza Motorsport 7 from $10, DARK SOULS III $15, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on The Almost Gone:

Trapped between life and death, frightened and alone, you must unravel the dark and poignant truth that led to your fate. Dig beneath the beautifully rendered façades and interiors of an ordinary suburban lifestyle to discover a breathtaking tale crafted by an award-winning author. Piece together this compelling story by revealing objects and memories, decipher these clues and reveal more of the story and its dark secrets. From your own home to eerily deserted streets, beautiful apartment blocks to sinister abandoned hospitals, you must search forensically for clues.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!