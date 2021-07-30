FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade to a Dolby Atmos Klipsch 5.1 Home Theater Audio setup at $869 (Reg. $1,169+)

-
Home TheaterAdoramaklipsch
$869

Adorama is now offering Klipsch Reference R-625FA 5.1 Home Theater Pack for $869 shipped. Carrying a regular value of as much as $1,896, this is over $1,000 in savings and the lowest total we can find. Amazon sells a very similar Klipsch home theater pack right now at $1,169, for comparison. If you’re looking for a proper 5.1 setup at a massive discount, this is a great way to scoop up an entire home theater audio setup in one go. It includes a pair of Klipsch reference R-625FA Dolby Atmos floorstanding speakers as well as a center channel array, a pair of bookshelf speakers, and a R-12SW 12-inch 400W all-digital powered subwoofer. All of which are packed full of Klipsch-quality components and the whole thing ships with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

Now, as sizable of a discount as we have above, that still might be overkill for some spaces. If that’s the case, check out a smaller sound bar like this Samsung HW-A450/ZA 2.1-channel model at $168. It carries 4+ star ratings from over 700 Amazon customers and includes a nice wireless subwoofer to make movies and games a whole lot more epic than they are out of the built-in speakers. 

Speaking of home theater deals, we also spotted Optoma’s UHD60 native 4K home projector up to $750 off this morning. But you’ll want to head through our home entertainment center deal hub for more including LG’s versatile 43-inch 4K smart TV, this 85-incher with a $500 Amazon credit attached, and launch coverage on the new LG Eclair sound bar alongside the QNED MiniLED 4K and 8K TVs from LG. 

More on the Klipsch R-625FA 5.1 Home Theater Pack:

Built with an elevation channel integrated into the top, the R-625FA Dolby Atmos floorstanding speaker not only delivers stereo sound towards the listener, but also reflects sound off the ceiling to deliver the immersive, overhead Dolby Atmos experience. Our proprietary speaker technologies are ideal for delivering the most immersive, impactful 360 Dolby Atmos listening experience. Controlled directivity and high-performance have been an integral part of Klipsch acoustic design principals for the better part of a century.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Theater

Adorama

klipsch

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Optoma’s UHD60 native 4K home projector up to $75...
Bring home LG’s versatile 43-inch 4K smart TV at ...
4K TV price drops from $1,200: LG, Sony, OLEDs, Android...
LG Eclair sound bar offers Dolby Atmos in a compact pac...
Score Samsung’s 85-inch 4K HDR Smart TV with a $5...
Review: Klipsch’s new Cinema 1200 Sound Bar bring...
Save over $1,000 on LG OLED 4K TVs today with up to $20...
LG announces official pricing and US availability for i...
Show More Comments

Related

Review

Review: Klipsch’s new Cinema 1200 Sound Bar brings home the theater experience with Dolby Atmos

Buy now Learn More

Sony’s new A7000 Dolby Atmos Sound Bar is next-gen. console-ready with two HDMI 2.1 ports

Learn More

LG Eclair sound bar offers Dolby Atmos in a compact package; pre-order now

Learn More
Reg. $340+

JBL’s regularly up to $600 Studio 530 bookshelf speakers now $250 shipped

$250 Learn More
50% off

UGG’s back to school markdowns start from $35: Boots, slippers, sneakers, more

from $35 Learn More
47% off

Add this highly-rated Bluetooth RGB LED kit to your car’s interior for just $11.50 (Up to 47% off)

$11.50 Learn More
BOGO 50% off

BOGO 50% off NERF dog toys + extra $10 off purchases of $30 at Petco

From $3 Learn More
New low

Amazon’s latest Echo Dot drops to new low with 2-pack at $46 (Reg. $100), more

From $46 Learn More