Upgrade to a Dolby Atmos Klipsch 5.1 Home Theater Audio setup at $869 (Reg. $1,169+)

Adorama is now offering Klipsch Reference R-625FA 5.1 Home Theater Pack for $869 shipped. Carrying a regular value of as much as $1,896, this is over $1,000 in savings and the lowest total we can find. Amazon sells a very similar Klipsch home theater pack right now at $1,169, for comparison. If you’re looking for a proper 5.1 setup at a massive discount, this is a great way to scoop up an entire home theater audio setup in one go. It includes a pair of Klipsch reference R-625FA Dolby Atmos floorstanding speakers as well as a center channel array, a pair of bookshelf speakers, and a R-12SW 12-inch 400W all-digital powered subwoofer. All of which are packed full of Klipsch-quality components and the whole thing ships with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now, as sizable of a discount as we have above, that still might be overkill for some spaces. If that’s the case, check out a smaller sound bar like this Samsung HW-A450/ZA 2.1-channel model at $168. It carries 4+ star ratings from over 700 Amazon customers and includes a nice wireless subwoofer to make movies and games a whole lot more epic than they are out of the built-in speakers.

Speaking of home theater deals, we also spotted Optoma’s UHD60 native 4K home projector up to $750 off this morning. But you’ll want to head through our home entertainment center deal hub for more including LG’s versatile 43-inch 4K smart TV, this 85-incher with a $500 Amazon credit attached, and launch coverage on the new LG Eclair sound bar alongside the QNED MiniLED 4K and 8K TVs from LG.

More on the Klipsch R-625FA 5.1 Home Theater Pack:

Built with an elevation channel integrated into the top, the R-625FA Dolby Atmos floorstanding speaker not only delivers stereo sound towards the listener, but also reflects sound off the ceiling to deliver the immersive, overhead Dolby Atmos experience. Our proprietary speaker technologies are ideal for delivering the most immersive, impactful 360 Dolby Atmos listening experience. Controlled directivity and high-performance have been an integral part of Klipsch acoustic design principals for the better part of a century.

