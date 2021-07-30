Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: House of Da Vinci, Almost Gone, Golf Peaks, more

Happy Friday! We are now ready to head into the weekend with all of today’s Mac and iOS app deals in tow. Just be sure to scope out this morning’s deal on Apple’s HomePod mini and its Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pros before you head below for today’s app deals courtesy of its digital storefronts. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like The House of Da Vinci, The Almost Gone, Golf Peaks, inbento, and more. Everything is waiting for you below the fold.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Mystic Pillars: A Puzzle Game: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: FoodyLife : The Food Diary App: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Flashlight Timer – Timed Torch: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Alice Trapped in Wonderland: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The House of Da Vinci: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Almost Gone: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Aerofly FS 2021: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Golf Peaks: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: inbento: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Shadow Of Death: Premium Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Where To? Search nearby places: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Space Marshals 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Space Marshals: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Waterlogue: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Reckless Racing 3: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 2112TD: Tower Defense Survival: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on House of Da Vinci :

Enter The House of Da Vinci, a new must-try 3D puzzle adventure game. Solve mechanical puzzles, discover hidden objects, escape from rooms and dive into the authentic atmosphere of the Renaissance. Use all your wits to find out what’s behind your master’s disappearance.

