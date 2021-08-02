Amazon has Samsung’s speedy 1TB 980 M.2 Internal SSD down at $110 right now

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 1TB 980 PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 Internal Solid-State Drive for $109.99 shipped. Matched at B&H. Regularly $140, this is $30 or 21% off the going rate and matching the Amazon all-time for the lowest price we can find. A solid option for upgrading your internal boot speeds, graphics-intensive workflows, and gaming rigs, this one offers up to 3,500MB/s speeds as well as “Samsung’s cutting edge thermal control algorithm.” You’re looking at a PCIe 3.0 x4/NVMe 1.4 interface with a M.2 2280 form-factor, AES 256-bit encryption, a nickel coating, and “a heat spreader.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,770 Amazon customers. More details below.

For something even more affordable that will still provide that M.2 form-factor, take a look at the Crucial P2 1TB 3D NAND NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD at just under $104 shipped. This one drops the speeds down to 2400MB/s, but will save you some cash and still provide speedy boot times and 1TB of storage. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,400 Amazon customers.

You’ll find loads more deals tp upgrade your PC rig right here, just make sure you browse through today’s SanDisk Amazon sale from $14 for some portable-ready storage deals as well. And remember, we are also stil tracking some great deals on the WD Blue SN550 2TB NVMe 2.6GB/s SSD. But if all of that sounds like a hassle to you, just grab a new Apple Silicon-equipped M1 Mac mini at $100 off and call it a day.

More on the Samsung 1TB 980 M.2 Internal SSD:

UPGRADE TO IMPRESSIVE NVMe SPEED Whether you need a boost for gaming or a seamless workflow for heavy graphics, the 980 is a smart choice for outstanding SSD performance

PACKED WITH SPEED 980 delivers value, without sacrificing sequential read write speeds up to 3,500 3,000 MB s

KEEP MOVING WITH FULL POWER MODE Keep your SSD running at its peak with Full Power Mode, which drives continuous and consistent high performance

BUILT FOR THE LONG RUN With up to 600 TBW and a 5 year limited warranty, the 980’s optimized endurance comes with trusted reliability

