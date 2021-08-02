Amazon has Samsung’s speedy 1TB 980 M.2 Internal SSD down at $110 right now

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 1TB 980 PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 Internal Solid-State Drive for $109.99 shipped. Matched at B&H. Regularly $140, this is $30 or 21% off the going rate and matching the Amazon all-time for the lowest price we can find. A solid option for upgrading your internal boot speeds, graphics-intensive workflows, and gaming rigs, this one offers up to 3,500MB/s speeds as well as “Samsung’s cutting edge thermal control algorithm.” You’re looking at a PCIe 3.0 x4/NVMe 1.4 interface with a M.2 2280 form-factor, AES 256-bit encryption, a nickel coating, and “a heat spreader.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,770 Amazon customers. More details below.
For something even more affordable that will still provide that M.2 form-factor, take a look at the Crucial P2 1TB 3D NAND NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD at just under $104 shipped. This one drops the speeds down to 2400MB/s, but will save you some cash and still provide speedy boot times and 1TB of storage. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,400 Amazon customers.
You’ll find loads more deals tp upgrade your PC rig right here, just make sure you browse through today’s SanDisk Amazon sale from $14 for some portable-ready storage deals as well. And remember, we are also stil tracking some great deals on the WD Blue SN550 2TB NVMe 2.6GB/s SSD. But if all of that sounds like a hassle to you, just grab a new Apple Silicon-equipped M1 Mac mini at $100 off and call it a day.
More on the Samsung 1TB 980 M.2 Internal SSD:
- UPGRADE TO IMPRESSIVE NVMe SPEED Whether you need a boost for gaming or a seamless workflow for heavy graphics, the 980 is a smart choice for outstanding SSD performance
- PACKED WITH SPEED 980 delivers value, without sacrificing sequential read write speeds up to 3,500 3,000 MB s
- KEEP MOVING WITH FULL POWER MODE Keep your SSD running at its peak with Full Power Mode, which drives continuous and consistent high performance
- BUILT FOR THE LONG RUN With up to 600 TBW and a 5 year limited warranty, the 980’s optimized endurance comes with trusted reliability
