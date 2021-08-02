FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon SanDisk sale from $14: Memory card packs, portable SSD, more from $14

Reg. $230+ From $14

We have now spotted some notable SanDisk storage deals over on Amazon. One standout is the 3-pack of SanDisk 32GB Ultra SDHC UHS-I Memory Cards for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s offer is at least 18% of the going rate, within cents of the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. At just over $6 each, this is a great way to add some particularly portable storage to your EDC and camera rig, this 3-pack ships with a 10-year warranty and 32GB of storage on each card. You’re looking at up to 120MB/s transfer speeds, Class 10 full HD video support, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 20,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more SanDisk storage deals. 

More SanDisk deals:

Looking for some internal storage instead? We have some particularly notable offers on some of the best options there right now including WD_BLACK NVMe SSDs from $120 and this WD Blue SN550 2TB NVMe 2.6GB/s SSD at $200. Head over to our PC gaming deals guide for even more. 

More on the SanDisk 32GB Ultra SDHC UHS-I Memory Cards:

Quick transfer speeds up to 120MB/s(1) to backup those moments | (1)(For 32GB-256GB): Up to 120MB/s read speed, engineered with proprietary technology to reach speeds beyond UHS-I 104MB/s, require compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Write speed lower. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.

