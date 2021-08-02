APC SurgeArrest 11-Outlet Surge Protector 2-pack drops to $45 (Today only, Reg. $74+)

Today only, B&H is offering a 2-pack of APC SurgeArrest 11-Outlet Surge Protectors for $44.95 shipped. Price automatically appears in the cart. Regularly $50 each, they tend to fetch closer to $37 at Amazon for a total of $74 on two of them. Today’s deal brings that price down to $45 or 40% off for the lowest we can find. Ideal for delivering safe power to your pricey electronics, you’re looking at 11-outlets on each surge protector with a pair of USB charging ports (total power of 5V and 2.4A). Six of the outlets are block-size to support larger power bricks while all 11 feature a “surge energy rating of 2880 joules” to protect your gear. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you don’t require such a high joule rating to protect your electronics from surges and the like, there are more affordable options out there. While APC is one of the best in the game, you can score a pair of these GE 6-Outlet Surge Protectors for $26 shipped at Amazon right now. They drop the joule protection rating down to 600, but you’ll still receive a high-quality surge protector with a 4+ star rating from over 24,000 Amazon customers. Otherwise, grab a pair of these $15 Amazon Basics models with USB ports on them.

For more power and charging related gear deals, hit up this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup as well the new Belkin back to school sale that takes $20 off its new MagSafe chargers, power banks, and more. You’ll also want to dive into today’s Anker Amazon sale from $12 before you scope out its new PowerExpand 9-in-1 USB-C PD Dock and its expanded PowerWave lineup with a new MagSafe charger car mount.

More on the SurgeArrest 11-Outlet Surge Protector:

Provided here in a pack of two as a B&H Kit, the SurgeArrest 11-Outlet Surge Protector from APC prevents electrical power-surge and spike damage to 11 connected devices. It comes with a total of 11 outlets and 6 of them are block-sized so you don’t cover the other connectors. Aside from the outlets, two USB ports deliver a total power of 5V and 2.4A

