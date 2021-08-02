Today’s best game deals: Spyro Reignited Trilogy $14, Zelda Breath of the Wild $41, more

In today’s best game deals, both Microsoft and Sony are now offering digital copies of the Spyro Reignited Trilogy for $16 and $14, respectively. Regularly up to $40 on both platforms and currently fetching $30 at Amazon in physical form, today’s offers are at least 50% off and the lowest prices we can find to add this collection to your game library. It includes all three original Spyro games fully remastered in HD including Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage and Spyro: Year of the Dragon. You’re looking at “100+ levels, remastered with breathtaking graphical updates and improved gameplay controls.” Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Moonlighter: Complete, Kingdom: New Lands, a five for $50 pre-owned sale, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Resident Evil 4, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

