Today’s best game deals: Spyro Reignited Trilogy $14, Zelda Breath of the Wild $41, more

In today’s best game deals, both Microsoft and Sony are now offering digital copies of the Spyro Reignited Trilogy for $16 and $14, respectively. Regularly up to $40 on both platforms and currently fetching $30 at Amazon in physical form, today’s offers are at least 50% off and the lowest prices we can find to add this collection to your game library. It includes all three original Spyro games fully remastered in HD including Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage and Spyro: Year of the Dragon. You’re looking at “100+ levels, remastered with breathtaking graphical updates and improved gameplay controls.” Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Moonlighter: Complete, Kingdom: New Lands, a five for $50 pre-owned sale, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Resident Evil 4, and much more. 

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

PowerA unleashes official DualSense Twin Charging Station that undercuts Sony on price

Seer is the latest recon in Apex Legends — here’s how his abilities work

Tribes of Midgard is a unique co-op action ‘surthrival’ RPG to play alone or with friends

New PlayStation 5 model seemingly on the way! Details spotted in official docs

Battlefield V launches on Xbox Cloud today + Flight Sim 2020 coming to Game Pass, more

Apex Legends Thrillseekers event intros new Arenas map, weekly rewards, more

Monopoly Animal Crossing edition pre-orders now live

Following Switch OLED release, A Plague Tale: Innocence launches + Requiem coming 2022

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launches soon with new story chapter, but it’s going to cost you

