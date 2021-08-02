FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring Flexispot’s electric standing desk to your setup at $250 (Save $50), more from $84

Flexispot’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its EC9 Electric Standing Desk for $249.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $300, you’re looking at $50 in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $5 and marking the second-best price to date. This electric standing desk upgrades your work from home office with a 48-inch desktop and black frame. It can support 110 pounds of weight and elevates from 28.7-inches up to 48 in order to go from a sitting to standing configuration. This one packs a more streamlined design than other models on the market, too. Over 1,190 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Update: We’ve also spotted that Amazon has the Calico Designs Adapta Height Adjustable Office Desk for $84 shipped. That’s $28 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you can live without as streamlined of a form-factor as the lead deal, going with the this highly-rated Flexispot standing desk delivers much of the same convenience for less. Clocking in at $190, this alternative still sports the same desk space and adjustable design but lacks the quieter motors and other premium inclusions found above.

Or if you’re in the market for something a bit more premium, go check out our hands-on review of the Flexispot Pro. This standing desk delivers a more high-end design than either of the models above, and packs an even larger 72-inch desktop to boot. Get all of the details right here.

Flexispot EC9 Electric Standing Desk features:

Our innovative quick-install design lets you get up and running in less than 5 minutes! A factory-installed crossbeam greatly simplifies the setup process, freeing up time so you can get back to what matters most. A sturdy and stable design provides a superior ergonomic sit-stand office experience, featuring a height range of 28.7″ to 48.4″; a maximum weight capacity of 110 lbs.; a speed of 1″ per second; and low noise while running.

