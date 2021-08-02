Tetris comes to board game night with multiplayer action for under $20

Let’s take a look at the new Tetris board game. I guess the only way to make one of the most classic video games even more retro is to turn it into a board game, and that’s exactly what publisher Buffalo Games and designer Phil Walker-Harding of Sushi Go Party fame did here. While there are a few new wrinkles, the Tetris Head-To-Head Multiplayer Strategy Game is essentially the board game version of the Tetris, almost exactly the way you remember it. Now available for purchase at $19.99, head below for more details on the new Tetris board game.

New Tetris board game now available for purchase

Tetris initially debuted in 1984 on a Soviet Union-era PC known as the Electronika 60 and has since been ported and published to and by a long list of platforms and publishers, not the least of which being Nintendo. The game is still wildly popular among niche crowds and played to this day, but it might be time to get a new perspective on the age-old classic with the physical Tetris board game version.

You’re looking at a small cardboard game board that houses a stack of what are essentially action cards. These cards represent the currently in play and next tetromino coming up. From there, you’ll find the actual Tetris boards rendered in a transparent clear plastic.

Once game-winning conditions are decided upon — they also come in a short stack of cards and include things like “complete six rows” or “get four pairs of matching/connected tetrominos,” for example — a gamer can be crowned victorious.

One of the wrinkles injected into the experience revolves around minos. These new Tetris pieces consist of a single block and can be used in strategic ways to get the upper hand. Players can earn more minos throughout one of the roughly 15-minute game sessions that can be used to shore up those ugly single block gaps in your lines and rows.

The new Tetris board game is now available for purchase at Target for $19.99 or $18.99 shipped for RedCard holders.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Well, it’s not the first Tetris board game out there, but it does appear to be bringing some interesting new elements to the table, including the multiplayer aspect. The 15-minute games make for a great game night appetizer or even tournament play while, generally speaking, being the kind of thing just about everyone already knows how to play or can learn quite quickly.

