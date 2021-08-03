Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Heads Up! for Kids, Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, more

All of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. Just make sure to check out some of this morning’s best Apple hardware deals including its official Smart Keyboard for iPad, the latest-generation AirPods starting from $100, and these iPhone 12 deals at up to $129 off. Then come right back here for today’s most notable deals on apps including Ellen’s Heads Up! Charades for Kids, Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, Nightcam: Night Mode Camera, AVR X PRO – Voice Recorder, and much more. Hit the jump for a closer look.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Heads Up! Charades for Kids: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Fashwire: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Nightcam: Night Mode Camera: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tunable – Tuner & Metronome: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Power Remote Pro: PPT Clicker: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: AVR X PRO – Voice Recorder: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Aphelian: $6 (Reg. $12)

Mac: Doom & Destiny: $2 (Reg. $5)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Superimpose X: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ColorCamera – Color Picker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Card Thief: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Maze Machina: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sorcery!: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hidden Through Time: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Outsider: After Life: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Forecast Now+: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Boxing Manager: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Controlax Pro:Computer Control: $1 (Reg. $4)

More on Heads Up! Charades for Kids:

If you love “Heads Up!” the game created by Ellen DeGeneres, played on her show and by millions of people around the world, then get ready for “Heads Up! Kids,” a fun and exciting game you can play with your little ones, no matter their reading level! From animals to actions to items around the house — give clues to help your teammate guess the picture that’s on their head before time runs out!

