German-engineered Das Keyboards see rare back to school discounts from $109

Das Keyboard is now getting in on all of the back to school savings with a new sale on its popular selection of Germin-engineered keyboards. Just apply code BACK2IT at checkout in order to lock-in the 15% savings, which are also matched via its offical Amazon storefront. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Das Keyboard 4C TKL for $118.15. Normally fetching $139, you’re looking at the first discount of the year with today’s offer saving you $21 in order to mark the second-best price to date. Rocking an 87-key design, one of the latest additions to the Das Keyboard lineup enters as its 4C TKL that was just refreshed last year with Cherry MX Brown switches. There’s still the expected German-engineered build quality alongside a two-port USB 3.0 hub. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more deals in the Das Keyboard back to school sale.

Also on sale as part of its back to school sale, Das Keyboard is offering its X50Q Smart RGB Mechanical Keyboard for $109.65 with the aforementioned code as well as at Amazon. Having originally launched at $199, it has more recently been selling for $129 with today’s offer marking the best price of the year. Applying more of a gaming focus to the usual Das Keyboard design, its X50Q arrives with Gamma Zulu switches alongside RGB backlighting, smart macro customization, and anodized aluminum top panel. Over 2,700 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

While not on sale right now, I’ve been using the Das Keyboard 4 for Mac as of late and can certainly attest to the overall build quality of the brand’s peripherals. There’s a reason they’re some of the more popular options out there, and today’s rare discounts add even more value into the mix. Otherwise, be sure to go hit up all of the gear in our PC gaming guide for some additional ways to outfit your battlestation.

Das Keyboard 4C TKL features:

The 4C TKL features PBT keycaps, Cherry MX Brown switches, and a 2-port USB hub in a sleek tenkeyless (TKL) format. It’s made of the highest-quality materials and has a solid construction you can feel. The Das Keyboard 4C TKL, helps maximize productivity while optimizing desktop footprint. The 4C mechanical keyboard features an anodized aluminum top panel for ultra modern design and durability.

