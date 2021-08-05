Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Final Fantasy Tactics WotL, Neverwinter Nights, more

All of Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are up for the taking. Now joining this morning’s price drops on the official Apple Watch Leather Loop Band and iPad Pro models at up to $199 off, the day’s most notable price drops from Apple’s digital storefronts are waiting down below. Highlights include titles like Final Fantasy Tactics WotL, Neverwinter Nights, Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee, Million Onion Hotel, and more. Hit the fold for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS :WotL: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Neverwinter Nights: $3 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Million Onion Hotel: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH: $9 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: CHAOS RINGS Ⅲ: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Wifiry: Wi-Fi Signal Strength: FREE (Reg. $5)

Mac: PRO Disk Cleaner: $1 (Reg. $5)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Tales of the Neon Sea: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Pocket Anatomy: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Windy White Noise Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: hyperPad Visual Coding on iPad: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Spend Stack: Budget Tracker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: LAYÒUT: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Textograph Pro: Text on Photo: FREE (Reg. $3)

Mac: Photo Size Optimizer: FREE (Reg. $10)

More on Final Fantasy Tactics WotL :

Released as the Final Fantasy series’ first tactical RPG in 1997, Final Fantasy Tactics on Playstation went on to sell over 2.4 million copies worldwide. The game grew in popularity upon its re-release in 2007 as Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions for the PSP with added features such as new movies, scenarios and Jobs. Now, in 2011 the game has finally arrived for the iPhone/iPod touch! You can enjoy the game whose story gave life to the world of Ivalice, and whose high strategy battles bring tactical games to a whole new level.

