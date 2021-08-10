LEGO’s 7,500-piece Millennium Falcon returns to lowest price of the year at $50 off

Trusted seller Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon for $749.99 shipped when code STARWARS has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $800, this is a rare chance to score the largest LEGO Star Wars creation to date on sale that’s been out of stock for quite some time otherwise. Alongside matching the best price of the year, this is only the third time we’ve seen it on sale since the holiday season last year.

Stacking up to 7,541 pieces, this recreation of the fastest ship in the galaxy arrives as the ultimate set for LEGO Star Wars fans to assemble. Measuring over 33-inches long, it packs plenty of authentic details to look great up on display, as well as some furnished interior sections to depict scenes from the films. Complete with a display plaques, there’s also seven minifigures from both the Original and Sequel Trilogies including Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia, and C-3PO, as well as Rey, Finn, and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for other rare LEGO discounts.

If going with the largest LEGO Star Wars set to date is a bit too much for your current collection, assembling the minifigure-scale version at $160 (free shipping with code LEGOSW) is a notable alternative. Including six minifigs and stacking up to 1,351 pieces, the build stands over 17-inches long and packs many of the ship’s iconic features in a more compact size.

While we’re still working our way through reviewing all of the new summer 2021 LEGO Star Wars sets which you can catch up on right here, don’t forget that this morning we got a scoop that Ahsoka Tano would arrive as the 150th BrickHeadz figure. Then for other ways to save, go score the first discount on LEGO’s new 410-piece Batman Cowl while it’s on sale for $51.

LEGO UCS Millennium Falcon features:

Welcome to the largest, most detailed LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon model weve ever createdin fact, with 7,500 pieces its one of our biggest LEGO models, period! This amazing LEGO interpretation of Han Solos unforgettable Corellian freighter has all the details that Star Wars fans of any age could wish for, including intricate exterior detailing, upper and lower quad laser cannons, landing legs, lowering boarding ramp and a 4-minifigure cockpit with detachable canopy. Remove individual hull plates to reveal the highly detailed main hold, rear compartment and gunnery station.

