LEGO’s new 410-piece Batman Cowl sees first discount to $51, more from $6.50

After launching earlier in the summer, we’re now tracking the very first discount on LEGO’s new Batman Cowl buildable helmet. Over at Amazon, you can bring home the set for $50.99 shipped. Normally fetching $60, you’re looking at the very first discount as well as a notable $9 price cut. Standing over 8-inches tall, this recreation of Batman’s iconic cowl is assembled out of 410 pieces in order to bring the Caped Crusader to your collection in a unique way. Complete with a display stand and a printed plaque at the bottom, there’s plenty of authentic details for showcasing your love of the Dark Knight. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more LEGO deals from $6.50.

Other notable LEGO deals:

If you’re more of a Nintendo fan, don’t forget that we spotted a collection of LEGO Super Mario discounts at the end of last week. Headlined by a massive recreation of Bowser’s Castle, there’s also price cuts on smaller builds from $16. Then go check out all of the new sets that launched on August 1 alongside our ongoing review coverage right here.

LEGO Batman Cowl features:

This LEGO brick recreation of the unmistakable cowl worn by the Caped Crusader is sure to attract attention and admiration wherever it is placed. With transparent bricks to represent the face and a stylish fact plaque attached to the sturdy base, this remarkable model will provide a sense of fulfilment long after the construction work has finished.

Pre-order the latest LEGO kits:

Technic Ford F-150 Raptor: $99.99 | releases October 1
Creator Pickup Truck: $129.99 | releases October 1
Marvel Sanctuary II Endgame Battle: $39.99 | releases October 1 
Classic TV Series Batman Cowl $59.99 | releases October 1

