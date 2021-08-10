Razer’s Iskur Gaming Chair on sale for only the second time at $424 (New low, Reg. $499)

Razer is currently offering its Iskur Ergonomic Gaming Chair for $424 shipped when code SLICKCHAIR has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $499, you’re looking at only the second overall discount with $75 in savings to be had. Marking a new all-time low, this is $25 under our previous discount. Geared towards ensuring you stay comfortable through even the most intense gaming sessions, the Razer Iskur sports an ergnomic design with adjustable lumbar support. Available in different colorways, each one sports high-density foam cushions on top of synthetic leather exteriors and adjustable arm rests that can be moved in four different directions for the perfect fit. Over 185 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Get a closer look at our coverage of the newer Iskur-X for a closer idea of what to expect and then head below for more.

Alternatively, you could go with that Iskur-X we mentioned above, which will only set you back $396 right now at Amazon. This Razer chair isn’t quite as customizable as the lead deal, but it will help give you some added comfort while at the desktop with much of the same overall build quality and usual gaming focused design.

Though if you have an existing chair that you’d like to upgrade, be sure to check out our review of this Vertagear kit. Bringing RGB lighting into the mix, this is a great way to turn your existing battlestation companion into more of an eye-catching addition to your gaming setup. Otherwise, go give our PC gaming guide a look for even more discounts.

This ergonomic gaming chair is wrapped in a material that not only feels great, but is tougher and more durable than standard PU leather, making it better suited to withstand the peeling that comes from long hours of daily use. For the perfect balance of support and comfort, the Razer Iskur has plush, dense cushions which provide better contouring, allowing your weight to apply just enough pressure as they mold to support your unique body shape.

