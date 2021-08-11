Woot’s latest cert. refurb iPhone sale takes up to $449 off 11/Pro/Max, more from $90

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of previous-generation certified refurbished iPhone sale starting $90. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Headlining is the iPhone 11 starting at $479.99 for the 64GB model. Down from its original $699 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $219 in savings while matching our previous mention for the all-time low. You can also save on the higher storage tier configurations, as well as iPhone 11 Pro from $629.99 and 11 Pro Max models at up to $449 off.

Apple’s iPhone 11 series handsets deliver plenty of added value for those who don’t need the latest and greatest, as well as anyone looking to upgrade at a notable discount. Headlined by the iPhone 11, you’re looking at a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display and A13 Bionic chip that powers Face ID and the 12MP dual camera array. Includes a 90-day warranty. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Other iPhone deals at Woot:

We’ve now made it halfway through another week, and with it have come all of the best deals from the Apple world. Highlights this week help break the summer slump we’ve been in with new all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 6 models at up to $100 off alongside the best prices to date on M1 Mac minis with $149 in savings attached.

iPhone 11 features:

iPhone 11 is the next generation of iPhone, packed with great new capabilities in an incredible design, including new Ultra Wide and Wide cameras for gorgeous videos and photos, the power and ease of use of iOS 14, and A13 Bionic — the fastest chip ever in a smartphone that quickly handles the tasks that matter most to people every day

