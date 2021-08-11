Woot’s latest cert. refurb iPhone sale takes up to $449 off 11/Pro/Max, more from $90

-
ApplewootiPhone
Today only From $90

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of previous-generation certified refurbished iPhone sale starting $90. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Headlining is the iPhone 11 starting at $479.99 for the 64GB model. Down from its original $699 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $219 in savings while matching our previous mention for the all-time low. You can also save on the higher storage tier configurations, as well as iPhone 11 Pro from $629.99 and 11 Pro Max models at up to $449 off.

Apple’s iPhone 11 series handsets deliver plenty of added value for those who don’t need the latest and greatest, as well as anyone looking to upgrade at a notable discount. Headlined by the iPhone 11, you’re looking at a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display and A13 Bionic chip that powers Face ID and the 12MP dual camera array. Includes a 90-day warranty. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Other iPhone deals at Woot:

We’ve now made it halfway through another week, and with it have come all of the best deals from the Apple world. Highlights this week help break the summer slump we’ve been in with new all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 6 models at up to $100 off alongside the best prices to date on M1 Mac minis with $149 in savings attached.

iPhone 11 features:

iPhone 11 is the next generation of iPhone, packed with great new capabilities in an incredible design, including new Ultra Wide and Wide cameras for gorgeous videos and photos, the power and ease of use of iOS 14, and A13 Bionic — the fastest chip ever in a smartphone that quickly handles the tasks that matter most to people every day

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

woot

iPhone

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Add 6.5-quarts of Chefman Air Fry Oven to your arsenal ...
Score the 12-speed Gourmia light-up Immersion Hand Blen...
Smartphone Accessories: Amazon Basics MFi Lightning Cab...
Apple’s latest $8 movie sale is packed with adven...
Apple Watch Series 6 discounted from $319 across variou...
Save $149 on Apple’s M1 Mac mini at Amazon lows
Apple TV HD with new Siri Remote falls to Amazon low at...
Save $99 on Apple’s M1 11-inch iPad Pro at a new ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 55%

Save on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases from $23

From $23 Learn More
Back to school

Verizon back to school sale has BOGO $700 off iPhone 12 series, $1,200 trade-in credit, more

Save now Learn More
25% off

Anker eufyCam 2 Wireless Home Security Systems up to $147 off, deals from $97.50

$97.50 Learn More
Reg. $400

Bring Lenovo’s Chromebook Flex 5 back to the classroom at a low of $310 (Save 22%)

$310 Learn More
50% off

Keen Summer Sale offers up to 50% off hiking sneakers, sandals, apparel, more

from $20 Learn More
60% off

Merrell, Saloman, more up to 60% off during Steep and Cheap’s Hiking Sale

from $10 Learn More
30% off

Microsoft’s Arc Touch mouse snaps flat for travel, now just $42 shipped (Save 30%)

$42 Learn More
Save $30

Bring Wi-Fi 6 to your home with ASUS’ AX1800 router at all-time low of $100 (Save $30)

$100 Learn More