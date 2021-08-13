Best Android app deals of the day: Three Kingdoms Warlord, Mindcell, icon packs, more

It is now time to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Android game and app deals courtesy of the Google Play store. Be sure to dive into our Android, Google, and Chromebook deal hubs for all of your back to school tech needs, then head right back here for all of today’s most notable price drops on games and apps for it all. Highlights include titles such as Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord, Mystery of Fortune 2, Stylish Text, Mindcell, freebie icon packs, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of Friday’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Three Kingdoms: The Last Warlord is a turn-based lord-playing strategy game developed by the Chengdu Longyou Studio. The studio created this game world set in the period of the Three Kingdoms mainly based on people’s opinions on other games set in that period. The game is very detailed in depicting the differences between various cities and also the abilities and features of the military officers. The game also applies an appealing battle system in which weather, landforms, and many other factors will influence the result of each battle.

