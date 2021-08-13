Best Android app deals of the day: Three Kingdoms Warlord, Mindcell, icon packs, more

It is now time to head into the weekend with all of today’s best Android game and app deals courtesy of the Google Play store. Be sure to dive into our Android, Google, and Chromebook deal hubs for all of your back to school tech needs, then head right back here for all of today’s most notable price drops on games and apps for it all. Highlights include titles such as Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord, Mystery of Fortune 2, Stylish Text, Mindcell, freebie icon packs, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of Friday’s best Android game and app deals. 

Alongside today’s wide-ranging 3-day Best Buy anniversary sale, this morning we spotted a notable price drop on Motorola’s razr 5G at $400 off. Now joining all of our Chromebook back to school offers and smart home price drops, we are also now tracking deals on Google’s new Nest Hub with Soli sleep tracking and more from $80 right here. Those discounts sit alongside today’s 4K Smart Google TV offer and the rest of our add-on offers including SanDisk’s blazing fast 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C SSD, this deal on WD’s My Book Hard Drive, and everything in today’s smartphone accessories roundup

Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion from $20, Paper Mario Origami King $37, more

More on Three Kingdoms Last Warlord:

Three Kingdoms: The Last Warlord is a turn-based lord-playing strategy game developed by the Chengdu Longyou Studio. The studio created this game world set in the period of the Three Kingdoms mainly based on people’s opinions on other games set in that period. The game is very detailed in depicting the differences between various cities and also the abilities and features of the military officers. The game also applies an appealing battle system in which weather, landforms, and many other factors will influence the result of each battle.

