Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion from $20, Paper Mario Origami King $37, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Watch Dogs Legion on PlayStation and Xbox for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The standard version is available for a few cents less on PSN for PS Plus members while the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions are marked down from $23 in digital form for Xbox. These offers are among the lowest prices we have tracked with the standard version still going for as much as $60 at Amazon over the last couple months. Watch Dogs Legion sets players loose in an open world version of future London after a dangerous cyber crime group takes hold of the city. Using a slew of high-tech abilities, players must recruit random NPCs from the game world to build the ultimate hacker squad. Learn more about the Watch Dogs: Legion: Bloodline DLC right here and more in our Ubisoft’s E3 2021 coverage. Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Paper Mario: The Origami King, Far Cry 5, South Park: Fractured but Whole, Cat Quest, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and more.

