Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion from $20, Paper Mario Origami King $37, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Watch Dogs Legion on PlayStation and Xbox for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The standard version is available for a few cents less on PSN for PS Plus members while the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions are marked down from $23 in digital form for Xbox. These offers are among the lowest prices we have tracked with the standard version still going for as much as $60 at Amazon over the last couple months. Watch Dogs Legion sets players loose in an open world version of future London after a dangerous cyber crime group takes hold of the city. Using a slew of high-tech abilities, players must recruit random NPCs from the game world to build the ultimate hacker squad. Learn more about the Watch Dogs: Legion: Bloodline DLC right here and more in our Ubisoft’s E3 2021 coverage. Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Paper Mario: The Origami King, Far Cry 5, South Park: Fractured but Whole, Cat Quest, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Nintendo’s Bethesda sale now live from $4 (Up to 50% off)
- Mario Kart Live Circuit from $71 shipped (Reg. $100)
- PlayStation Summer Sale: 1,200+ titles up to 70% off
- Nintendo unveiled its new Switch OLED console!
- Plus pre-order details
- Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam controllers
Today’s best game deals:
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $37 (Reg. $60)
- Far Cry 5 $10 (Reg. $30)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth eShop $12 (Reg. $30)
- South Park: Fractured but Whole $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Plus Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Cat Quest eShop $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $39 (Reg. $60)
- Eastward eShop $22.50 (Reg. $25)
- More details from the Nintendo Indie World showcase
- Axiom Verge 2 eShop $18 (Reg. $20)
- Capcom Arcade Ghosts ‘n Goblins $1 (Reg. $2)
- Scroll to bottom of this page for deal
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen $15 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate $16 (Reg. $40)
- Demon’s Souls PlayStation 5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Metro 2033 Redux eShop $9 (Reg. $25)
- Metro: Last Light Redux eShop $9 (Reg. $25)
- Resident Evil Village $49 (Reg. $60)
- Hitman 3 on PS4/PS5 and Xbox $35 (Reg. $60)
- Dishonored 2 Xbox $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition Xbox $10 (Reg. $40)
- Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection Xbox $18 (Reg. $40+)
- Microsoft Xbox Bethesda game sale from $1.50
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $40 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition $50 (Reg. $70)
- Returnal PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- The Last of Us Part II $20 (Reg. $35+)
- The Nioh Collection PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Muse Dash eShop $19.50 (Reg. $30)
- Dragon Quest XI S Definitive $20 (Reg. $40)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $40)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $46 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $50 (Reg. $60)
- Or $51 at Best Buy with a FREE set of Skyward Sword HD Tech Decals
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $30 (Reg. $45+)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade $50 (Reg. $70)
- Bastion PSN $3.50 (Reg. $15)
- Transistor PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Spelunky 2 PSN $13 (Reg. $20)
- Super Mario Odyssey $39 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Remastered classic Grand Theft Auto Trilogy for Switch, Xbox, PS5, more expected for October
Retro Games unveils new THEA500 Amiga mini console with 25 built-in titles + more
xCloud brings next-generation gaming to your Windows 10 PC through Microsoft Insider
Oxenfree II: Lost Signals coming to PlayStation in 2022 alongside Switch and PC
Battlefield 2042 limited playtest next week, open beta in September
Usable PS5 storage tops out at 667GB; these NVMe drives expand that
Turtle Beach Recon Game Controller with ‘enhanced audio features’ is finally available
PowerA unleashes official DualSense Twin Charging Station that undercuts Sony on price
