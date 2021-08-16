Elgato’s 4K60 S+ capture device has a built-in HEVC encoder for on-device recording at $340

Amazon is offering the Elgato 4K60 S+ HDMI Capture Device for $339.99 shipped. Down from $400, today’s deal comes within $8 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for the ultimate capture device for streaming or recording your gameplay, this is it. Not only does it have the ability to send HDMI to your computer for recording or streaming, but it can also do this all on-device. That comes from the built-in SD card slot and onboard HEVC encoder that means you can capture content without having a high-end computer. There’s also zero-lag pass-through so you can play console games while capturing if that’s what you need. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of happy customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

If you don’t need 4K capabilities, the Elgato Game Capture Card HD60 S is $142 shipped and gets the job done just the same. You’ll enjoy 1080p capturing and streaming, though it lacks things like onboard HEVC encoding and recording. However, this is a great way to get started in streaming or recording as it’s an all-in-one system, and if you’re wanting to work with Twitch, you’ll be limited to 1080p anyway.

Speaking of gaming, did you see today’s deals on gaming PCs? Both RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 desktops are on sale from $1,800 today, making now a great time to upgrade your computer. Sure, things are still a bit higher than MSRP overall, but since you’re getting a full-on desktop here, it’s well worth the investment.

More on the Elgato 4K60 S+ Capture Device:

Capture gameplay in stunning 4K60 HDR10 quality

Record to an SD card without a computer

Record unlimited footage directly to your PC’s hard drive

Benefit from onboard HEVC encoding that minimizes CPU load and file size

Enjoy zero-lag pass-through that leaves your gameplay unaltered

