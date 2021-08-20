Today’s best game deals: God of War $8, Psychonauts $1, Yooka-Laylee 2 $7.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering God of War in digital form via PSN for $9.99. And PlayStation Plus members can score it for $7.99 right now. Regularly $20 these days, and currently fetching around $18 at Amazon, this is at least 50% of the going rate and a great time to add it to your library if you haven’t already. The most recent reboot in the storied franchise takes Kratos to “unfamiliar lands” as he and his son “venture into the brutal Norse wilds and fight to fulfill a deeply personal quest.” Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Psychonauts, The Witcher 3, Blasphemous, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, Cuphead, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and much more. 

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Dungeon Jump Mario, Heroic Link, and two others join the PowerA Switch controller lineup

Humankind, Twelve Minutes, Myst, and more now available or coming soon to Xbox Game Pass

Stardew Valley makes its way to Xbox Game Pass Console/PC August 31 + much more

PS5 does have a secret web browsing experience, here’s how to access it

Remastered classic Grand Theft Auto Trilogy for Switch, Xbox, PS5, more expected for October

Retro Games unveils new THEA500 Amiga mini console with 25 built-in titles + more

xCloud brings next-generation gaming to your Windows 10 PC through Microsoft Insider

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals coming to PlayStation in 2022 alongside Switch and PC

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Moonlighter, V ...
Board games from $11: Windward, Arkham Horror, Trivial ...
HyperX’s Wireless ChargePlay Clutch Controller Gr...
Dungeon Jump Mario, Heroic Link, and two others join th...
Humankind, Twelve Minutes, Myst, and more now available...
Pokémon Presents: all-new details on Legends Arceus, D...
PowerA’s Fusion Pro Switch Controller packs mappa...
Remember the PlayStation Back Button? Add one to your c...
