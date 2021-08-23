Today’s best game deals: Mass Effect Legendary $38, Burnout Paradise Remastered $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Mass Effect Legendary Edition for $39.99 shipped on Xbox and PlayStation. Target is matching at $40, which means RedCard holders can score it for $38 shipped. Today’s offer is up to $20 off the going rate, within a few bucks of the all-time low, and the best we can find. This package contains the beloved first three games in the series and the “legend of Commander Shepard” with all single-player content and “over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3.” You can learn more about the 4K remastered collection in our launch coverage. Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Burnout Paradise Remastered, XCOM 2 Collection, Borderlands 3, God of War, Demon’s Souls, and more.
Digital Sales and More:
- PlayStation Indie Game sale from $1
- PlayStation Games Under $20 sale
- Nintendo’s Bethesda sale now live from $4 (Up to 50% off)
- Mario Kart Live Circuit from $71 shipped (Reg. $100)
- Nintendo unveiled its new Switch OLED console!
- Plus pre-order details
- Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam controllers
Today’s best game deals:
- Burnout Paradise Remastered Switch $10 (Reg. $27+)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Borderlands 3 Standard $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Lumo eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Pixar’s The Incredibles from $12 (Reg. $15+)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation Plus members can score it for $8
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair eShop $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Blasphemous eShop $10 (Reg. $25)
- Hyperforma eShop $2 (Reg. $14)
- Trine: Ultimate Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- The Witcher 3: Complete PSN $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Shadow of the Colossus PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Owlboy PSN $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- MediEvil PSN $15 (Reg. $30)
- Watch Dogs Legion $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Yakuza Kiwami PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Celeste PSN $6 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead PSN $15 (Reg. $20)
- DOOM PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Contra Anniversary Collection PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Deluxe PSN $9 (Reg. $60)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.224 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village $47 (Reg. $60)
- John Wick Hex Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- Judgment PS5 $30 (Reg. $40)
- bit.trip Switch games from $2 (Reg. $5)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $36 (Reg. $60)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon $30 (Reg. $60)
- Outriders Day One Edition $34 (Reg. $60)
- Cloudpunk PS4 $24 (Reg. $30)
- Persona 5 Royal $30 (Reg. $60)
- Trials of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Cat Quest eShop $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- Demon’s Souls PlayStation 5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Hitman 3 on PS4/PS5 and Xbox $35 (Reg. $60)
- Returnal PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $50 (Reg. $60)
- Or $51 at Best Buy with a FREE set of Skyward Sword HD Tech Decals
- Super Mario Odyssey $39 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Dungeon Jump Mario, Heroic Link, and two others join the PowerA Switch controller lineup
Humankind, Twelve Minutes, Myst, and more now available or coming soon to Xbox Game Pass
Stardew Valley makes its way to Xbox Game Pass Console/PC August 31 + much more
PS5 does have a secret web browsing experience, here’s how to access it
Remastered classic Grand Theft Auto Trilogy for Switch, Xbox, PS5, more expected for October
Retro Games unveils new THEA500 Amiga mini console with 25 built-in titles + more
xCloud brings next-generation gaming to your Windows 10 PC through Microsoft Insider
Oxenfree II: Lost Signals coming to PlayStation in 2022 alongside Switch and PC
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!