Today’s best game deals: Mass Effect Legendary $38, Burnout Paradise Remastered $10, more

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Mass Effect Legendary Edition for $39.99 shipped on Xbox and PlayStation. Target is matching at $40, which means RedCard holders can score it for $38 shipped. Today’s offer is up to $20 off the going rate, within a few bucks of the all-time low, and the best we can find. This package contains the beloved first three games in the series and the “legend of Commander Shepard” with all single-player content and “over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3.” You can learn more about the 4K remastered collection in our launch coverage. Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Burnout Paradise Remastered, XCOM 2 Collection, Borderlands 3, God of War, Demon’s Souls, and more.  

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Dungeon Jump Mario, Heroic Link, and two others join the PowerA Switch controller lineup

Humankind, Twelve Minutes, Myst, and more now available or coming soon to Xbox Game Pass

Stardew Valley makes its way to Xbox Game Pass Console/PC August 31 + much more

PS5 does have a secret web browsing experience, here’s how to access it

Remastered classic Grand Theft Auto Trilogy for Switch, Xbox, PS5, more expected for October

Retro Games unveils new THEA500 Amiga mini console with 25 built-in titles + more

xCloud brings next-generation gaming to your Windows 10 PC through Microsoft Insider

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals coming to PlayStation in 2022 alongside Switch and PC

