Today’s best game deals: Mass Effect Legendary $38, Burnout Paradise Remastered $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Mass Effect Legendary Edition for $39.99 shipped on Xbox and PlayStation. Target is matching at $40, which means RedCard holders can score it for $38 shipped. Today’s offer is up to $20 off the going rate, within a few bucks of the all-time low, and the best we can find. This package contains the beloved first three games in the series and the “legend of Commander Shepard” with all single-player content and “over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3.” You can learn more about the 4K remastered collection in our launch coverage. Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Burnout Paradise Remastered, XCOM 2 Collection, Borderlands 3, God of War, Demon’s Souls, and more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

