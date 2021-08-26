Largest LEGO sale of the year goes live: UCS Millennium Falcon $100 off, much more

Today, Zavvi is launching a new birthday sale and discounting a selection of LEGO sets in the process. Applying item-specific codes will deliver a series of new all-time lows alongside the best prices of the year across everything from the latest and greatest Star Wars builds to Technic supercars, detailed recreations of the Wizarding World, and more. Shipping is free across the board.

Headlining all of the price cuts in the sale is the LEGO Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon for $699.99 when code FALCON has been applied at checkout. Saving you $100 from its usual price, today’s offer is marking the best price in years while also undercutting our previous mentions by $50. ad below for all of the details and our top picks.

Zavvi kicks off massive LEGO sale

Stacking up to 7,541 pieces, this recreation of the fastest ship in the galaxy arrives as the ultimate set for LEGO Star Wars fans to assemble. Measuring over 33-inches long, it packs plenty of authentic details to look great up on display, as well as some furnished interior sections to depict scenes from the films.

Complete with a display plaques, there’s also seven minifigures from both the Original and Sequel Trilogies including Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia, and C-3PO, as well as Rey, Finn, and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Other notable LEGO Star Wars discounts:

Alongside all of the enticing Star Wars discounts, which are sure to be some of the more eye-catching LEGO deals, there are also a selection of Technic vehicles marked down to the best prices of the year. Ranging from the latest supercars to the largest kits from the theme to date. Check out all of the discounts below.

Technic vehicles:

As for other ways to assemble some brick-built vehicles, Zavvi is also discounting a selection of LEGO Creator Expert kits, too. Of those, it’s hard to overlook the Expert Ghostbusters ECTO-1 set for $174.99 when code ECTO1 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $200, lilke you’d pay direct from LEGO, today’s offer amounts to the only the second discount since it launched back in November and a match of the all-time low. Stacking up to 2,352 pieces, the Creator Expert kit assembles the iconic ECTO-1 from Ghostbusters to stand 18-inches long once fully pieced together. Complete with plenty of authentic details like a working steering wheel, trap door, proton pack storage, and all of the little ghost-hunting gadgets and gizmos on top of the vehicle.

Creator Expert vehicles:

And last up, Zavvi is offering yet another rare discount on a hard to find LEGO set, the Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle. Normally fetching $400, you can currently drop this set down to $349.99 after code HPCASTLE has been applied at checkout. Saving you $50, this is $30 under our previous mention and the best price to date. Assembled out of 6,020 pieces, this massive recreation of the school of wizardry and witchcraft complete with all of the details you’d expect from the series. Alongside four minifigures of the Hogwarts founders, there’s also a collection of microfigures to populate the school grounds. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

LEGO UCS Millennium Falcon features:

Welcome to the largest, most detailed LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon model weve ever createdin fact, with 7,500 pieces its one of our biggest LEGO models, period! This amazing LEGO interpretation of Han Solos unforgettable Corellian freighter has all the details that Star Wars fans of any age could wish for, including intricate exterior detailing, upper and lower quad laser cannons, landing legs, lowering boarding ramp and a 4-minifigure cockpit with detachable canopy. Remove individual hull plates to reveal the highly detailed main hold, rear compartment and gunnery station.

Pre-order the latest LEGO kits:

Technic Ford F-150 Raptor: $99.99 | releases October 1

Creator Pickup Truck: $129.99 | releases October 1

Marvel Sanctuary II Endgame Battle: $39.99 | releases October 1

Classic TV Series Batman Cowl $59.99 | releases October 1

