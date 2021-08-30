Best Android app deals of the day: Twilight Pro Unlock, Bridge Constructor Portal, more

-
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

We are now ready to kick the week off in Android app deals with all of Monday’s most notable price drops courtesy of Google Play. Our Android, Google, and Chromebook deal hubs are carrying some fresh new deals including Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G at one of the best prices ever, but for now it’s all about the apps. Today’s collection is headlined by titles like Twilight Pro Unlock, Bridge Constructor Portal, The Inner World, In Between, Skilltree Saga, Sleep as Android Unlock, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at all of this afternoon’s best Android app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by some solid handset price drops including Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, the brand’s all-new Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G at $300 off the going rate, and everything else in our Android deal hub. Moving over to the smart home category, today’s saw a solid deal hit on the Google Nest Wifi mesh system that now joins offers on the Nest Hub, the official Google Pixel Stand, and the Google Nest Learning Thermostat. Check out these Android and Google TV deals, then dive into today’s roundup for all of your charging gear and audio accessory needs

Today’s best game deals: Xenoblade Definitive $39, Super Mario Bros. U $41, MK 11 $25, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Twilight Pro Unlock:

Are you having trouble falling asleep? Are your kids hyperactive when playing with the tablet before bed time? Are you using your smart phone or tablet in the late evening? Twilight may be a solution for you! Recent research suggests that exposure to blue light before sleep may distort your natural (circadian) rhythm and cause inability to fall asleep. The cause is the photoreceptor in your eyes, called Melanopsin. This receptor is sensitive to a narrow band of blue light in the 460-480nm range which may suppress Melatonin production – a hormone responsible for your healthy sleep-wake cycles.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

New model PS5 teardown video highlights potentially les...
Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G nears all-time low ...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Towaga, Cloud O...
Today’s best game deals: Xenoblade Definitive $39...
Nintendo eShop deals from $1.50: Humble indies, BioShoc...
Best Android app deals of the day: True Skate, DISTRAIN...
Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G sees up to $...
Razer’s MFi Kishi iPhone Game Controller hits Ama...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Twelve South’s BookBook cases cover your iPhone, iPad, and MacBook in leather from $42

From $42 Learn More

Case-Mate launches rugged Pelican Protector AirTag Stick-On Mount in a variety of colors

Save now

Home Depot discounts RYOBI, RIDGID, and Milwaukee tools by as much as $570

Up to $570 off Learn More
Save 20%

Google Nest Audio expands your Assistant setup following 20% discount to $80

$80 Learn More
New low

CORSAIR’s iCUE LT100 Smart Lighting Tower falls to new low at $110.50 shipped (Reg. $130)

$110.50 Learn More
Save now

eBay takes extra 15% off cert. refurb ANC headphones and more for Labor Day

Extra 15% off Learn More
40% off

Uplift two monitors and your laptop with this versatile desk mount at $30 (Save 40%)

$30 Learn More
New low

Caseology’s AirTag Vault Case with carabiner just dropped to $13 at Amazon + more from $10

$13 Learn More