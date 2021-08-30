Today’s best game deals: Xenoblade Definitive $39, Super Mario Bros. U $41, MK 11 $25, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition on Nintendo Switch for $38.99 shipped. Also matched at GameStop. Regularly up to $60, this is a couple bucks below our previous mention, a great time to add it to your Switch game library, and the lowest we can find. Alongside a fresh new epilogue for the definitive version, this is a must-have for any role playing game fan on Nintendo’s platform. Players traverse sprawling environments across the Bionis and Mechonis, “two titans frozen in battle,” while making use of combat arts and chain attacks in the game’s “real-time, strategic RPG battles.” Just be sure to head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Bravely Default II, Halo Infinite pre-orders, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Halo Infinite now set for release in December, details here
- Massive Xbox Gamescom showcase 90 mins of new 2021 titles
- PlayStation Indie Game sale from $1
- PlayStation Games Under $20 sale
- Mario Kart Live Circuit from $60 shipped (Reg. $100)
- Nintendo unveiled its new Switch OLED console!
- Plus pre-order details
- Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam controllers
Today’s best game deals:
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition $25 (Reg. $50)
- Doom Slayers Collection $11 (Reg. $30)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Dishonored & Prey Arkane Collection $16 (Reg. $30)
- Wolfenstein: Alternative History Collection $21 (Reg. $40)
- Shenmue III $11 (Reg. $40)
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers eShop $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Halo Infinite pre-order $60
- Plus $10 Best Buy credit, Steelbook, Multiplayer Zeta Sky Cosmetics
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Donut County eShop $4 (Reg. $13)
- The Flame In The Flood eShop $4 (Reg. $15)
- Human: Fall Flat eShop $8 (Reg. $20)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Bravely Default II $30 (Reg. $60)
- DOOM VFR PS VR $5 (Reg. $15)
- Wolfenstein: Resistance Bundle PS VR $16.50 (Reg. $50)
- PS VR Digital Game Sale from $1
- Crypt of the NecroDancer eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered eShop $27 (Reg. $40)
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen PSN $9 (Reg. $30)
- PvZ Battle for Neighborville Complete Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Moonlighter: Complete Xbox $9.50 (Reg. $24
- Battlefield V Definitive Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $50)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 Standard $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Lumo eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Pixar’s The Incredibles from $12 (Reg. $15+)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation Plus members can score it for $8
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair eShop $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Blasphemous eShop $10 (Reg. $25)
- Hyperforma eShop $2 (Reg. $14)
- Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- The Witcher 3: Complete PSN $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Shadow of the Colossus PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Owlboy PSN $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- MediEvil PSN $15 (Reg. $30)
- Celeste PSN $6 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead PSN $15 (Reg. $20)
- Contra Anniversary Collection PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil Village $50 (Reg. $60)
- John Wick Hex Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- Outriders Day One Edition $34 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Royal $30 (Reg. $60)
- Cat Quest eShop $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- Demon’s Souls PlayStation 5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Hitman 3 on PS4/PS5 and Xbox $35 (Reg. $60)
- Returnal PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $39 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
