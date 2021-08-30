Today’s best game deals: Xenoblade Definitive $39, Super Mario Bros. U $41, MK 11 $25, more

-
AmazonApps Games
Reg. $60 $39

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition on Nintendo Switch for $38.99 shipped. Also matched at GameStop. Regularly up to $60, this is a couple bucks below our previous mention, a great time to add it to your Switch game library, and the lowest we can find. Alongside a fresh new epilogue for the definitive version, this is a must-have for any role playing game fan on Nintendo’s platform. Players traverse sprawling environments across the Bionis and Mechonis, “two titans frozen in battle,” while making use of combat arts and chain attacks in the game’s “real-time, strategic RPG battles.”  Just be sure to head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Bravely Default II, Halo Infinite pre-orders, and much more. 

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Amazon’s New World finally nears release with open beta coming September 9

Turtle Beach launches redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2 gaming headset

Xbox One gets a new lease on life thanks to upcoming cloud gaming launch

Dungeon Jump Mario, Heroic Link, and two others join the PowerA Switch controller lineup

Humankind, Twelve Minutes, Myst, and more now available or coming soon to Xbox Game Pass

Stardew Valley makes its way to Xbox Game Pass Console/PC August 31 + much more

PS5 does have a secret web browsing experience, here’s how to access it

Remastered classic Grand Theft Auto Trilogy for Switch, Xbox, PS5, more expected for October

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Ninja’s Gold Box air fryer and blender sale start...
Anker’s all-new eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro sees fi...
Roborock Labor Day deals start now with up to $220 off ...
Save up to 27% on Roku 4K AirPlay 2/HomeKit streaming m...
Anker Soundcore Gold Box slashes active noise cancellin...
Apple Pencil 2 returns to best price of the year at $99...
Amazon starts the week with latest Echo speakers and di...
Google Nest Wifi mesh system doubles as Assistant speak...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $34+

Today’s best game deals: Dishonored & Prey Collection $16, Wolfenstein Collection $21, more

$16 Learn More
$100

Buy a $100 Apple gift card and score a FREE $10 Best Buy credit

Free $10 credit Learn More
20% off

Timex Best in Class Event takes 20% off select styles + free shipping

+ free shipping Learn More
34% off

Ninja’s Gold Box air fryer and blender sale starts from $56 with up to 34% in savings

$56+ Learn More
$50 off

Anker’s all-new eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro sees first discount at $50 off, more from $36

First discount Learn More
Reg. $600+

Roborock Labor Day deals start now with up to $220 off its smart S6 robo vac and mop

$380 Learn More
Save 27%

Save up to 27% on Roku 4K AirPlay 2/HomeKit streaming media players from $29

From $299 Learn More
Reg. $230

SanDisk Ultra 1TB M.2 NVMe Internal SSD down at $95 for today only (Reg. up to $230)

$95 Learn More