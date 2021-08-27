Solid Amazon price drops land on elago’s silicone AirTag keychains: 1 for $8 or 2 for $14.50

The official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its Basic AirTag Case for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. However, on top of this price drop, if you add one black elago Basic Case to your cart along with a stone color model, you’re total will drop to $14.38 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $22 for two of them, and more typically around $18, this is the lowest price we have tracked since release at about $2 below the very first discount we saw at the top of the month. Featuring a food-grade, non-toxic silicone treatment, these ones are great for kids and pets as well as being among the more attractive options out there in the simple but effective, under $10 category. Rated 4+ stars and you can learn even more in our launch coverage. Head below for additional details.

If that price is still a bit much for your needs, take a look at the AWINNER silicone options for $5 Prime shipped each. There are a number of color options to choose from here alongside the 4+ star rating from over over 470 Amazon customers.

Check out Spigen’s new AirPods Pro case outfitted with a nice little AirTag compartment as well as the brand’s AirTag AirFit card case and our hands-on review of Nomad’s new AirTag Leather Loop. Then browse through our growing lineup of the best AirTag accessories out there right here and dive into some of our other coverage from the list below:

More on the elago Basic AirTag Case:

ELAGO IS PAVING THE WAY FOR new accessories compatible with AirTags! One of the first designs to be CREATED FROM SCRATCH is the Basic Case, which holds your tracking device SECURELY while PROTECTING it from everyday use and drops!

MOST COMPLAINTS ABOUT THE COMPETITION INCLUDE low quality materials, poor design, and the inability to securely hold the tracker. With the elago Basic Case, you get a product that our design team created from scratch with the UTMOST CARE. Each case is made from non-toxic, food grade silicone, making it SAFE for children and pets. As a design company, we are confident that the design is the BEST it can be and that you can use it with the utmost CONFIDENCE!

