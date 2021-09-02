This regularly $70 Gourmia 5-quart Air Fryer is down to $35 shipped for today only

-
Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the 5-quart Gourmia Analog Air Fryer for $34.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $70 at Best Buy and currently fetching $60 at Walmart, today’s offer is up to 50% off the going rate and the best price we can find. This is another great example of a daily deal that undercuts just about anything you’ll find out there right now with this capacity. This model can air fry, roast, grill, broil, and bake with a non-stick interior and a 360-degree Fry Force technology to ensure that golden crispy texture without all of the oil. Adjustable temperature settings and dishwasher-safe parts round out the feature set. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

As of right now, there is only really one model for less on Amazon in any capacity and it’s only a 1-quart. When it comes to a 5-quart option in the sub $40 category, today’s lead deal is really the only trustworthy model we can find right now. 

But you will want to head over to our previous air fryer roundup for deals starting from $35 on a range of various models including the Instant Vortex options and some even larger family-sized offerings right here

We also have ongoing Instant Pot multi-cooker deals live including the base Duo model from $66.50 and the air fryer-equipped variants starting from $80 right here. Swing by our home goods guide for even more. 

More on the Gourmia Analog Air Fryer:

Roast healthy meals at home with this Gourmia Free Fry air fryer. The 5-qt. capacity offers ample room to prepare food for a small family, while the simple dial controls allow for intuitive operation. This Gourmia Free Fry air fryer features a nonstick dishwasher-safe basket and crisper tray for easy cleanup. Provides 70 pages of original recipes and vibrant images crafted by the in-house Gourmia chefs.

