New StarTech USB-C Multiport Adapter brings USB-A, AUX, 4K 60Hz HDMI, and more to iPad

If you’re an iPad power user and find yourself in need of more than a single USB-C port, the new StarTech USB-C Multiport Adapter could be an accessory that’s worth adding to your workflow. It not only replaces the sole USB-C port on the latest iPad Air or Pro devices but also adds AUX, dual USB-A, and HDMI. The HDMI port supports 4K with a 60Hz refresh rate, which is a feat that has also been accomplished by Anker. An up to 100W passthrough charging rate is where this StarTech hub manages to beat out many of its direct competitors, however. Continue reading to learn more.

New StarTech USB-C Multiport Adapter bolsters your iPad workflow

It doesn’t matter if you rock an iPad Pro, Surface Pro 7, Google Pixelbook, or some other computer with a Type-C port — the new StarTech USB-C Multiport Adapter is ready to add a bunch of I/O to your setup. Not only can it output 4K at 60Hz with HDR10 support, but you’ll also stand to benefit from up to 100W pass-through charging capabilities.

Other connectivity options include two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports alongside a 3.5mm AUX connector with microphone and headset support. No cable is required for connectivity, allowing it to rest directly up against your iPad or other devices.

Pricing and availability

Much like its new Quad Monitor USB-C Dock, pricing of the StarTech USB-C Multiport Adapter puts this release at the high end of its product category. Interested parties will need to set aside $115.99, a cost that dwarfs much of this hub’s closest competition. That being said, StarTech does go above and beyond with a 3-year warranty. This duration doubles the generous 18-month warranty offered on Anker products and triples most of what you’ll find across most of the technology sector. It’s currently in pre-order status, with a launch date slated for September 8.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s hard to fall head over heels for the new StarTech USB-C Multiport Adapter when the price is so much higher than others. Sure, the faster passthrough charging speeds are bound to come in handy in select circumstances, but even so, it is still difficult to justify the difference in price.

Setting that aside, it’s great to see yet another reputable brand creating a product that allows iPad Air and Pro power users to take productivity to the next level. The ability to also use it with Chromebooks, PCs, and Macs ensures it is a versatile option that will work with just about any computer that wields a USB-C port.

