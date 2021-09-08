Bowflex adjustable SelectTech Kettlebell hits Amazon low at $119 shipped (Reg. $200+)

Amazon is now offering the Bowflex 840 SelectTech Kettlebell for $119 shipped. Also available at Sam’s Club for $110, but this is only for members and with in-store pickup (no shipping available). Listed at $179 direct and going for $200 at Best Buy where it is currently marked down to $119 as well, today’s offer is an Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Well, it’s certainly not the most affordable kettlebell solution, but you’ll have to purchase a whole rack of them to keep up with the Bowflex offering. It can adjust from 8-pounds up to 40-pounds using a simple turn of the on-board dial, which is the equivalent of at least 6 individual kettlebells. An “ergonomic handle” featuring “durable molding around metal plates” is complemented by 24 trainer-led exercises and a 4+ star rating from over 2,700 Amazon customers. It is also a great companion to today’s Bowflex Max Trainer M8 Elliptical deal. More details below.

Now, if the Bowflex 840 SelectTech Kettlebell is overkill for your casual workout needs, this Best Choice Products 3-Piece Kettlebell Set might fit the bill. It sells for $45 shipped, includes 5-, 10-, and 15-pound kettlebells, and comes with a rack to store them. Clearly it isn’t going to be as versatile as the Bowflex, but it won’t take up all that much more space and will work great for folks sticking to the lighter weight increments.

On top of the aforementioned Bowflex Max Trainer M8 Elliptical deal, we also spotted a great deal on the PowerBlock 50 Adjustable Dumbbell Set at $220 off the going rate. Then head over to our sports/fitness guide for even more and be sure to check out our recent Apple workout companion offers on AirPods Pro and these Apple Watch deals at up to $290 off.

More on the Bowflex 840 SelectTech Kettlebell:

With the turn of a dial, automatically change your resistance from 8 pounds all the way up to 40 pounds

Rapidly switch from 1 exercise to the next, and perform a wide variety of full-body exercises

Space-efficient design replaces up to 6 kettlebells

Adjust in small increments with weight selection dial to gradually increase your strength

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!