LEGO teases upcoming Nintendo Super Mario set with Question Block build

Today, the LEGO Group is teasing its latest collaboration with Nintendo. Delivering a mysterious showcase of what may very well be the next Super Mario creation, or just a clue as to what we can expect, you’ll want to head below for all of the details about the upcoming set.

LEGO teasing new Nintendo Super Mario set

Taking to its official Twitter, it seems the LEGO Group has something big in store for builders in the new future. Earlier this year saw a new collection of creations entire the Super Mario stable, but now it looks like there will officially be one more. We’re still not sure whether this is a first look at the new set or just giving us a clue overall.

Front and center of the teaser, there’s a large, brick-built Question Block on display. While it could be that we’ll see that iconic item from the Mario universe released as an upcoming collectible set, our bet is on something else.

Still very much fitting into the LEGO Super Mario lineup, 9to5Toys has been reporting on a Peach’s Castle set that has been in the works for quite some time now. After our first piece of coverage earlier this summer, it seems like the LEGO Group is now working up towards an official debut sometime soon.

We originally expected to see an October release, and today’s teaser is definitely making it seem like that target launch date is still on track. As for any kind of announcement, things are still a bit up in the air. Past teasers have come out the day before an official debut, like with the Winnie the Pooh set from earlier this year.

On the contrary, the LEGO Group likes to stick with Tuesday unveils for its latest and greatest creations. Given that yesterday’s Stratocaster debut is stealing the spotlight, it seems that the new Nintendo kit won’t be launching this week. I’d expect to see another teaser sometime later this week before a full unveil next Tuesday. That would put the official launch at October 1.

Of course, we’ll have to wait for an official announcement from the LEGO Group for any real confirmation. Maybe we’ll receive both a brick-built version of Peach’s Castle set and the Question Block or possibly some combination of the two. The $169.99 price point that we’ve been reporting on seems like it could very well deliver the LEGO Question Block with a miniature version of the castle on the inside.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!