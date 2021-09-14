This highly-rated 45-mile 4K TV antenna just hit $11 Prime shipped (20% off, 1-year low)

Amazon is offering the ANTAN 45-mile 4K TV Antenna for $11.12 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, this offering has been selling for $14-$15 over the last few months. If we stick with the lower figure, you’ll be cashing in on 20% off the typical rate and getting the lowest price we’ve tracked in over a year. Even if you have already made the switch to streaming, there are times when local channels are only made available over the air. This antenna is here to affordably let you tap into those channels without a recurring cost. It is ready to grasp content up to 45 miles away and supports 4K. Curious which channels are available in your area? This is a question that likely be answered by AntennaWeb. More than 2,300 Amazon shoppers have agreed on a 4.3/5 star rating.

While you’re at it, why not put of today’s savings to work with this 100-pack of 4-inch zip ties for $3 Prime shipped. These could come in handy if you decide to tidy up the cables behind your TV, desk, and the list goes on. With 100 zip ties in tow, pricing works out to just $0.03 per unit, which is a price that’s hard to pass up.

And if you’d like to snatch up some other TV-friendly markdowns, we just spotted Amazon latest Fire TV Stick at $28, a Lifetime Plex Pass for $96, and even refurbished Zelda Skyward Sword Joy-Con controllers at $67. Oh, and let’s not forget that new condition Joy-Con controllers are priced from $69 at Amazon right now.

ANTAN 45-mile 4K TV Antenna features:

Enjoy HD &4K channels – with ANTAN TV antenna no more need to pay huge bill on TV. You can watch over-the-air network broadcasts in uncompressed HD, including ABS, cabs, Fox, NBC, PBS, the Cw, Univision and plus more. Enjoy all of local news, weather, sitcoms, kids and sports programming with no monthly contract.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!