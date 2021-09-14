Lifetime Plex Pass lets you watch content offline and set up an OTA DVR at $96 (Save 20%)

Plex is currently offering its lifetime Plex Pass subscription for $95.99 when you use the code PLEXLIKEAPRO at checkout. Note: Current subscribers should be eligible for the discounted rate. Today’s deal saves you 20% and comes within $6 of our last mention, marking the lowest price of 2021 that we’ve tracked outside of targeted offers. If you use Plex all the time and don’t have Plex Pass yet, it’s time to change that. Sure, you can use Plex for free, but this lifetime subscription can save you quite a bit over the course of time. What features can you expect when paying for Plex? Well, you’ll be able to download your own media to your phone or tablet for offline viewing, skip the intros of TV shows, and there’s even unlimited OTA DVR recording when you hook it up with a compatible tuner and antenna. Plus, it ties in with Tidal and allows you to utilize the Plex Amp app for music listening. Want to learn more? Check out our coverage right here for a deeper dive into the service. Head below for more.

Amazon’s Certified Refurbished Fire TV Stick is a great way to watch Plex if your TV doesn’t have smarts built-in. Right now you can pick it up for $25 Prime shipped with a 1-year warranty direct from Amazon, finding support for Plex, Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, and even Apple TV+. Not sure if the Fire TV Stick is right for you? Our guide pits all models against each other to help you make an informed decision.

Of course, those interested in higher-end features, like Dolby Vision and 4K, should consider the Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming media player that’s on sale for $49 right now. That’s a $20 discount and even brings AirPlay 2 into the mix, something that none of the Fire TVs can offer. If you want Roku at a lower cost overall, consider the all-new Express 4K+ at $29, which is $19 below its normal going rate.

More about Plex Pass:

Plex organizes all of your movie, TV, music, and photo collections and magically streams them to all of your favorite devices at home and on the go. With an intuitive setup, options for personalization, and tons of features, including Live TV and DVR, Plex empowers you to stream smarter.

