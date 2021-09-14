This MacBook accessory converts both of your Type-C ports to USB-A for $8 (New low)

The official UGREEN storefront at Amazon is offering its Dual USB-C to USB-A Adapter for $7.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off recent pricing there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you own a MacBook and occasionally wish that its Type-C ports were USB-A instead, this handy adapter may be worth picking up. It sleekly converts both inputs to USB-A with an aluminum build that mimics the industrial design of modern MacBooks. Support for USB 3.1 yields up to 10Gb/s throughput speeds. It’s compatible with Apple Silicon- and Intel-powered MacBooks made since 2017 with two Type-C ports along the side. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

While the value above can be matched by this nonda listing at $8 Prime shipped. You’ll end up with two individual Type-C to USB-A adapters, each of which only support 5Gb/s data transfer speeds. This is half of the performance found above, which could be a huge letdown when transferring large files. That being said, more than 30,000 Amazon reviewers have cast an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Wondering what other Mac accessory discounts we’ve spotted lately? For starters, a batch of Nulaxy aluminum stands from $8, the WD 1TB My Passport Solid-State Drive from $137, and even the UGREEN’s 2.5-inch enclosure at $10.50 Prime shipped. Plus, right now you can snatch up this standing-friendly dual-monitor desk mount at $26.50.

UGREEN Dual USB-C to USB-A Adapter features:

  • USB 3.1 Speed: The USB-C male to Dual USB 3.0 female converter could sync movies, music, and more in seconds. Data transfer speed is at the standard of USB 3.1 10Gbps and also supports up to 3 Amps of power output.
  • Design for Mac: This USB C to USB adapter is compatible with MacBook Air M1 2020 2019 2018, MacBook Pro 2019 2018 2017
  • Compact Size: You don’t worry about loose connection or devices constantly disconnect without much movement. Constructed with high-quality aluminum alloy casing to ensure it doesn’t wear out over time.

