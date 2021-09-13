Best Android app deals of the day: Cytus II, DEEMO -Reborn-, Weather App Pro, more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

We are now ready to kick off another work week with all of this afternoon’s best deals on Android games and apps. Over in our Android and Chromebook deal hubs you’ll find fresh new deals on laptops and handsets, but for now, it’s all about the apps. Today’s collection includes titles like Cytus II, DEEMO -Reborn-, Everybody’s RPG, Weather App Pro, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

We are kicking the week off with new Android hardware deals including one of the very first discounts on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G at $200 off the going rate alongside the rest of our Android handset offers right here. Moving over to laptops, our Chromebook hub is now carrying HP’s all-new Chromebook 11 x2 at $200 off the regular price and joining a price drop on its latest Chromebook x36. You’ll find the Samsung Buds Live ANC earbuds down at a new all-time low in today’s Gold Box, a host of Anker charging gear from $15, and loads more in this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup

Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Royal $28, Little Nightmares II $20, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Cytus II:

In the future, humans have redefined internet development and connections. We can now easily sync the real world with the internet world, changing life as we have known for thousands of years. In the mega virtual internet space cyTus, there exists a mysterious DJ legend Æsir. His music has an irresistible charm; people fall madly in love with his music. Rumor has it that every note and beat of his music hits the audiences in the depths of their souls.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon has various official Nintendo Joy-Con colors mar...
Nintendo knocks official Switch MSRP down in Europe, US...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Apocalipsis, Sk...
Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Royal $28, Lit...
NBA 2K22 brings all-new Your Journey, Your City to life...
Need a PlayStation Plus membership refresh? 1-yr. subs ...
PlayStation Showcase 2021! 40 mins of upcoming PS5/PS4 ...
New Epic Game Store freebies now live: Nioh Complete an...
Show More Comments

Related

60% off

Cooking magazines on sale from $4/yr.: Taste of Home, Food Network, more up to 60% off

From $4/yr. Learn More

WORX’ electric JawSaw makes trimming branches a breeze at $90, more in New Green Deals

25% off

Score a 6-pack of adidas face masks in multiple colors for $30 shipped (25% off)

$30 Learn More

LG’s new UltraGear Gaming Speaker delivers customized audio for your favorite genres

Reg. $29

At just $9, you might as well buy Apple’s official Lightning to USB Camera Adapter (Save 69%)

$9 Learn More
Reg. $220

ODK’s AirLift Standing Desk doesn’t need a power outlet at $150 shipped (Reg. $220)

$150 Learn More
Reg. $25

iOttie Easy One Touch 5 dashboard car mount for iPhone and Android now at $21 (Reg. $25)

$21 Learn More
34% off

An integrated USB-C cable headlines UGREEN’s 2.5-inch SSD/HDD enclosure at $10.50 (34% off)

$10.50 Learn More