Samsung 85-inch HDR 4K Smart TV with $600 Amazon credit up to $1,100 off + more from $500

Amazon is now offering the 2021 model Samsung 85-inch Class QLED Q70A Series 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TV for $2,797.99 shipped with a $600 Amazon credit attached. Regularly up to $3,300, this model is also marked down to the same price at Best Buy with the same add-on credit. With a total value of $3,900, you’re saving over $1,100 here with the $600 credit taken into consideration. If you’re in the market to score a giant living room display for movie nights, gaming, and NFL Sundays, you might as well grab one with some serious Amazon credit attached that you can use towards accessories or anything else for that matter. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. You’ll find more details below.

This is an 85-inch Samsung 4K 2160p smart TV with a 120HZ refresh rate and Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ for smooth gaming and action scenes. HDR support is joined by Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands alongside direct access to all of the best streaming services and thousands of apps. You’ll find four HDMI inputs, a pair of USB jacks, Bluetooth, built-in Wi-Fi, and more.

More on the Samsung 85-inch Class QLED Q70A Smart TV:

QUANTUM PROCESSOR 4K: Elevate your picture to 4K with machine based AI.

MOTION XCELERATOR TURBO+: Exceptional motion enhancements up to 4K 120Hz.

DUAL LED Backlight: Dedicated warm and cool LED backlights provide enhanced contrast.

100% COLOR VOLUME WITH QUANTUM DOT: A billion stay-true shades of breathtaking color.* *QLED televisions can produce 100% Color Volume in the DCI-P3 color space, the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television.

QUANTUM HDR: Go beyond HDTV with an expanded range of color.

ALEXA BUILT-IN: Ask more from your TV.

