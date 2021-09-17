JETech iPhone 13 cases and screen protectors now up to 50% off with deals from $5

Alongside an influx of iPhone 13 cases and accessories, we are now tracking some solid price drops on the new JETech models. A brand regularly featured in our yearly roundup for its particularly affordable solutions that are great for holding folks over until the ideal cover hits store shelves, or even just for some inexpensive options you can flip out on the regular. Regularly as much as $13, we are now tracking up to $7 or more than 50% off the new JETech iPhone 13 silicone and bumper cases alongside the brand’s screen protectors. Head below for a closer look and be sure to clip the on-page coupons.

JETech iPhone 13 accessory deals:

Speaking of discounted iPhone 13 cases, we are also tracking early launch discounts on the new Spigen offerings, all of these ESR cases, the new Caseology lineup, and the latest leather pocket books from Pad & Quill

Plus, here’s even more iPhone 13 accessory coverage:

More details on the JETech Silicone case:

  • [Compatibility] Specially designed for iPhone 13 Pro 6.1-inch. Gives your device all-around protection. Supports wireless charging
  • [User-Friendly] Built with high quality silicone and PC. Silky-soft touch and comfortable grip. Inside soft microfiber lining keeps the back of your phone scratch-free
  • [Highly Protective] Raised edges offer extra protection to the camera and screen. Anti-fingerprint

