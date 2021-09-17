JETech iPhone 13 cases and screen protectors now up to 50% off with deals from $5

Alongside an influx of iPhone 13 cases and accessories, we are now tracking some solid price drops on the new JETech models. A brand regularly featured in our yearly roundup for its particularly affordable solutions that are great for holding folks over until the ideal cover hits store shelves, or even just for some inexpensive options you can flip out on the regular. Regularly as much as $13, we are now tracking up to $7 or more than 50% off the new JETech iPhone 13 silicone and bumper cases alongside the brand’s screen protectors. Head below for a closer look and be sure to clip the on-page coupons.
JETech iPhone 13 accessory deals:
- JETech iPhone 13 Bumper Case $5 (Reg. $10)
- JETech iPhone 13 Pro Max Bumper Case $5 (Reg. $10)
- JETech iPhone 13 Pro Silicone Case $6 (Reg. $13)
- JETech iPhone 13 Pro Max Silicone Case $6 (Reg. $13)
- JETech 3-pack iPhone 13 mini Screen Protectors $5 (Reg. $9)
- JETech 2-pack iPhone 13/Pro Screen Protectors $5 (Reg. $9)
- JETech 2-pack iPhone 13 Pro Max Screen Protectors $5 (Reg. $10)
- And even more…
Speaking of discounted iPhone 13 cases, we are also tracking early launch discounts on the new Spigen offerings, all of these ESR cases, the new Caseology lineup, and the latest leather pocket books from Pad & Quill.
Plus, here’s even more iPhone 13 accessory coverage:
- New Smartish iPhone 13 covers, wallets, and crossbody cases now live from $20
- Pad & Quill’s new leather iPhone 13 pocket book cases now MagSafe-ready at up to 25% off
- Speck’s iPhone 13 case lineup lands with MagSafe, transparent ombre designs, more
- CASETiFY debuts new collection of recycled iPhone 13 cases
- Totallee’s branding-free minimalist iPhone 13 cases have arrived
- ESR’s new iPhone 13 series cases, iPad mini covers, more now up to 35% off from $8
- Twelve South unveils new MagSafe iPhone 13 leather BookBook case
- Nomad launches new collection of signature Horween Leather iPhone 13 cases
- New Case-Mate iPhone 13 case lineup brings wild designs to Apple’s latest handset
- New Caseology iPhone 13 cases go live with launch discount and more from $12.50
- Incipio unleashes new MagSafe and 100% compostable iPhone 13 cases
- Moment announces its first collection of iPhone 13 cases with three new styles
- New MagSafe-ready HaloLock ESR iPhone 13 cases have arrived starting from $20
- Spigen debuts new ArcHybrid Mag, its first MagSafe power bank [deal]
- Coach launches fashionable new canvas and leather iPhone 13 cases
More details on the JETech Silicone case:
- [Compatibility] Specially designed for iPhone 13 Pro 6.1-inch. Gives your device all-around protection. Supports wireless charging
- [User-Friendly] Built with high quality silicone and PC. Silky-soft touch and comfortable grip. Inside soft microfiber lining keeps the back of your phone scratch-free
- [Highly Protective] Raised edges offer extra protection to the camera and screen. Anti-fingerprint
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!