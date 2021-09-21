Amazon iPhone 13 cases and screen protectors now live with launch deals from $8 Prime shipped

The new Amazon iPhone 13 cases and gear has now arrived, some of which with some nice launch discounts. This year’s Amazon Basics iPhone 13 collection consists of a pair of mostly see-through cases as well as the brand’s tempered glass screen protector and more. As is usually the case with Amazon Basics gear, this is among the most affordable options out there with everything under $10 Prime shipped and a great way to protect your precious new iPhone 13 until you find the perfect cover. Head below for a closer look.
Amazon iPhone 13 cases and gear:
Liquid Crystal Quartz Soft TPU case $9 (Reg. $10)
Constructed from ultra thin, smooth, high-quality, tough and flexible TPU that resists dirt and stains. Full access to user interface, camera lens, headphone jack, speakerphone and microphone; allows charging without removing the case
Liquid Crystal Clear Soft TPU case $9 (Reg. $10)
Constructed from ultra thin, smooth, high-quality, tough and flexible TPU that resists dirt and stains. Shock absorbent and scratch resistant gel protects against bumps and scratches.
Tempered Glass Screen Protector from $8
Or 2-packs from $11.50
Glass screen protector for iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro; helps keep screen safe from scuffs and scratches. Includes a screen protector, prep cleaning kit, alignment tray for easy yet precise application, and instructions.
Amazon is also offering a couple bundle options including the aforementioned accessories alongside a USB-C Lightning cable:
- Amazon Basics iPhone 13/mini/Pro/Max Bundles from $29
- Incl. 2-pack screen protector, 1 case, and the cable
We are also tracking a host of solid price drops on the official Apple cases for folks sticking with iPhone 12 right here from $20. Otherwise, go check out the new collections from OtterBox and Spigen along with our roundup of the best MagSafe gear out there and the rest of the new iPhone 13 cases right here, plus even more via the list below:
