OtterBox’s all-new iPhone 13 series MagSafe cases now 25% off starting at $30

Following discounting official Apple cases, Verizon is now back with a 25% off OtterBox iPhone 13 case sale. Shipping is free across the board. While you’ll find the very first discounts across the entire sale, a highlight is the OtterBox Defender Pro XT iPhone 13/Pro MagSafe Case at $52.49. Down from $70, you’re looking at $18 in savings while marking a new all-time low. Available in three different styles, this rugged case provides more protection than your average cover with a build that’s comprised of 50% recycled materials. MagSafe support allows for convenient charging passthrough, and there are some of the usual more rugged features like port covers for keeping dust and water out, an antimicrobial cover, and a raised lip around the front for keeping your screen safe, too. Get all of the details in our launch coverage and head below for more.

Regardless of which iPhone 13 series handset you have arriving on Friday, this OtterBox MagSafe sale at Verizon has you covered. With discounts on not only a variety of cases for different form-factors to various styles for each handset, too. And with 25% off the lot, you’ll want to check out everything right here. Pricing starts at $30.

This morning saw a series of price cuts go live on the new Amazon Basics iPhone 13 accessories which you can get all of the details on right here. But then don’t forget that you’ll find a massive collection of other recommendations in our best iPhone 13 case roundup. Not to mention some of the other highlights down below:

OtterBox Defender Pro XT iPhone 13/Pro Case features:

Defend your case against drops, bumps and dings with the Defender Pro XT Case with MagSafe for iPhone 13. Made in part with sustainable materials, this sturdy case is made with 50% recycled plastic and features raised edges to protect your camera and screen. Port covers block dirt, dust and lint from getting into jacks and ports. The thin case is designed with a secure grip that makes keeping hold of your phone easy. And, there’s a lanyard attachment built into the case.

