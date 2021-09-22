Today’s best game deals: Metroid Dread $53, The Last Guardian from $8, more

In today’s best game deals, Daily Steals is now offering pre-orders on the new Metroid Dread for Nintendo Switch at $52.99 shipped. Set for release on October 8, this one still fetches $60 at Amazon with today’s offer being the lowest way to grab the new Metroid game right now. You might even score an additional 5 or 10% off by signing up for emails at Daily Steals (scroll to the bottom of this page), according to reports. Players take on the role of the iconic Samus Aran in the first 2D Metroid game in 19 years. Go up against deadly E.M.M.I. robots and research machines with new abilities like the Spider Magnet as you explore a strange transmission coming from planet ZDR. Get a closer look in our coverage of the Metroid Dread gameplay trailer right here. Head below for more including The Last Guardian, Final Fantasy VII Remake, The Wonderful 101: Remastered, Legend of Mana, Resident Evil Village, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- PlayStation Plus membership 1-yr. $40 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Showcase 2021 – 40 mins of upcoming titles
- September PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Halo Infinite now set for release in December, details here
- Massive Xbox Gamescom showcase 90 mins of new 2021 titles
- Nintendo unveiled its new Switch OLED console!
- Plus pre-order details
- Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam controllers
Today’s best game deals:
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- The Last Guardian PSN from $8 (Reg. $20)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered PSN $18 (Reg. $40)
- Legend of Mana PSN $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered $12 (Reg. $30)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $47 (Reg. $60)
- Using code ASDZLDA at checkout
- Figment eShop $2.50 (Reg. $20)
- L.A. Noire Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Trials of Mana $20 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil Village $45 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Resident Evil 3 RACCOON CITY EDITION PSN $56 (Reg. $80)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.224 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Or $39 on PSN
- FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Intergrade PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- FINAL FANTASY VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $42 (Reg. $60)
- Spelunky 2 PSN $12 (Reg. $20)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $42 (Reg. $50)
- Monster Hunter Rise $49 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Strikers $35 (Reg. $60)
- Psychonauts PSN $4 (Reg. $10)
- Untitled Goose Game $15 (Reg. $20)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- God of War III Remastered PSN from $10 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation Double Discounts digital PSN game sale up to 85% off
- PlayStation Essential Picks digital PSN game sale up to 75% off
- Alan Wake: Remastered PS5 pre-order $30
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $48 (Reg. $50)
- Devil May Cry 5 $11 (Reg. $20)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate $34 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing $25 (Reg. $40)
- Subnautica: Below Zero PS5 $25 (Reg. $30)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition $39 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
NBA 2K22 brings all-new Your Journey, Your City to life + updated features, graphics, more
PS5 and Series X/S upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 + Witcher 3 set for release this year
Jurassic World Evolution 2 lets you live life after Fallen Kingdom starting November 9 on Xbox
Amazon’s New World finally nears release with open beta coming September 9
Turtle Beach launches redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2 gaming headset
Xbox One gets a new lease on life thanks to upcoming cloud gaming launch
Dungeon Jump Mario, Heroic Link, and two others join the PowerA Switch controller lineup
Humankind, Twelve Minutes, Myst, and more now available or coming soon to Xbox Game Pass
