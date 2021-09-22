Today’s best game deals: Metroid Dread $53, The Last Guardian from $8, more

-
Reg. $60 $53
Metroid Dread

In today’s best game deals, Daily Steals is now offering pre-orders on the new Metroid Dread for Nintendo Switch at $52.99 shipped. Set for release on October 8, this one still fetches $60 at Amazon with today’s offer being the lowest way to grab the new Metroid game right now. You might even score an additional 5 or 10% off by signing up for emails at Daily Steals (scroll to the bottom of this page), according to reports. Players take on the role of the iconic Samus Aran in the first 2D Metroid game in 19 years. Go up against deadly E.M.M.I. robots and research machines with new abilities like the Spider Magnet as you explore a strange transmission coming from planet ZDR. Get a closer look in our coverage of the Metroid Dread gameplay trailer right here. Head below for more including The Last Guardian, Final Fantasy VII Remake, The Wonderful 101: Remastered, Legend of Mana, Resident Evil Village, and much more. 

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

NBA 2K22 brings all-new Your Journey, Your City to life + updated features, graphics, more

PS5 and Series X/S upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 + Witcher 3 set for release this year

Jurassic World Evolution 2 lets you live life after Fallen Kingdom starting November 9 on Xbox

Amazon’s New World finally nears release with open beta coming September 9

Turtle Beach launches redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2 gaming headset

Xbox One gets a new lease on life thanks to upcoming cloud gaming launch

Dungeon Jump Mario, Heroic Link, and two others join the PowerA Switch controller lineup

Humankind, Twelve Minutes, Myst, and more now available or coming soon to Xbox Game Pass

