Today only, bundle OnePlus 9 with its new OnePlus Buds Pro at $699 (Save $181)

After going up for sale at the start of the month, OnePlus is now bundling its new Buds Pro with the OnePlus 9 128GB Android Smartphone for $699 shipped, through the end of today. Normally fetching $730 and $150 individually, today’s offer amounts to $181 in overall savings while marking a new all-time low at $101 under our previous launch day mention. Arriving as a pretty notable package for diving into the OnePlus ecosystem, you’re looking at a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Snapdragon 888 SoC. Complemented by a 48MP 3-sensor Hasselblad camera array, there’s also the bundled Buds Pro which deliver ANC on top of 38-hour playback and a Qi charging case. You can get a closer look at what to expect from the smartphone as well as the earbuds in our reviews, and then head below for more.

Put some of your savings to use by picking up the Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case for some added protection. Keeping your smartphone scratch-free is certainly worth the $13 price tag on the popular cover, which sports a slim form-factor with unique texturing on the back for some added grip. I’ve long been a fan of this case, and Amazon shoppers seem to be as well.

Though if you’d prefer to go with the more flagship of the latest OnePlus handsets, the 9 Pro is currently down to an Amazon all-time low. With $139 in savings, you can score the high-end smartphone with four Hasselblad-backed cameras. Then go check out all of the best app and game deals for your device right here before diving into some of the other notable hardware offers on tap in our Android guide.

OnePlus 9 features:

Take your best shot with the OnePlus 9 5G’s Triple Camera system co-developed by Hasselblad, featuring a 48MP main camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, and 2MP monochrome lens. Powered by the most powerful Snapdragon platform yet, the OnePlus 9 5G delivers fast and smooth performance across every app. Take wired charging to the next level with Warp Charge 65T. The OnePlus 9 5G also supports Qi wireless charging for those wanting to take their charging wireless.

