This Xbox Series X|S controller skin bundles eight thumb grips for $5 (New low, 34% off)

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback from 380,000+) via Amazon is offering the MoKo Xbox Series X|S Controller Skin with Thumb Grips for $4.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 34% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. Add a layer of protection to your beloved Xbox Series X|S controller with this perfectly cut-out grip from MoKo. It’s touted as “cozy to grasp” and “anti-slip even in sweaty hands.” This bundle also includes eight thumb grip caps that allow you to take your precision to the next level while also reducing wear and tear on the controller itself. Rated 4/5 stars.

Apply today’s savings towards a package of Endust Electronic Wipes at $5 Prime shipped to give yourself an easy way to remove grime from just about all of the gear in your game room or office. Your money will buy a total of 70 ready-to-use wipes, which would let you use a wipe a week for over a year. More than 5,000 Amazon shoppers have agreed on an average 4.3/5 star rating.

And since you’re here, you may also want to have a look at our roundup of today’s best game deals to find Metroid Dread at $53, The Last Guardian from $8, and more. You can also cash in on the Arcade1UP 12-in-1 PAC-MAN Legacy arcade cabinet at $150 off or even take $100 off Hisense’s latest 4K 120Hz Android TVs.

MoKo Xbox Series X|S Controller Skin features:

Perfectly compatible with Xbox Series X/S Controller, designed with specially placed cut-outs, easy access to all features and controls.

Cozy to grasp, anti-slip even in sweaty hands after long time gaming.

Soft and flexible, easy to install and remove in seconds.

