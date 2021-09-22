This Xbox Series X|S controller skin bundles eight thumb grips for $5 (New low, 34% off)

-
AmazonApps GamesBest PC Gaming DealsMoKo
34% off $5

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback from 380,000+) via Amazon is offering the MoKo Xbox Series X|S Controller Skin with Thumb Grips for $4.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 34% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. Add a layer of protection to your beloved Xbox Series X|S controller with this perfectly cut-out grip from MoKo. It’s touted as “cozy to grasp” and “anti-slip even in sweaty hands.” This bundle also includes eight thumb grip caps that allow you to take your precision to the next level while also reducing wear and tear on the controller itself. Rated 4/5 stars.

Apply today’s savings towards a package of Endust Electronic Wipes at $5 Prime shipped to give yourself an easy way to remove grime from just about all of the gear in your game room or office. Your money will buy a total of 70 ready-to-use wipes, which would let you use a wipe a week for over a year. More than 5,000 Amazon shoppers have agreed on an average 4.3/5 star rating.

And since you’re here, you may also want to have a look at our roundup of today’s best game deals to find Metroid Dread at $53, The Last Guardian from $8, and more. You can also cash in on the Arcade1UP 12-in-1 PAC-MAN Legacy arcade cabinet at $150 off or even take $100 off Hisense’s latest 4K 120Hz Android TVs.

MoKo Xbox Series X|S Controller Skin features:

  • Perfectly compatible with Xbox Series X/S Controller, designed with specially placed cut-outs, easy access to all features and controls.
  • Cozy to grasp, anti-slip even in sweaty hands after long time gaming.
  • Soft and flexible, easy to install and remove in seconds.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Best PC Gaming Deals MoKo

About the Author

Razer’s new BlackWidow V3 Mini sees first discoun...
Wyze’s ANC Wireless Headphones with Alexa see new...
Skytech’s Shiva gaming desktop delivers RTX 3070 ...
This dual-monitor desk mount just hit a new 1-year low ...
Anker’s Android Nebula Cosmos Projector now $600 ...
CORSAIR’s new M65 RGB ULTRA/Wireless pack a built...
New CYRILL iPhone 13 case launch deals start from $14: ...
Amazon celebrates the release of ‘Star Wars: Visi...
Show More Comments

Related

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Review: New customizable controller for Xbox [Video]

Turtle Beach Recon Game Controller with ‘enhanced audio features’ is finally available

Scuf Instinct Pro review: the premium custom wireless Xbox controller [video]

Halo Infinite now set for release in December + limited edition console and controller

Everything we know about LEGO Star Wars 2022 sets: Book of Boba Fett, battle packs, more

New low

Razer’s new BlackWidow V3 Mini sees first discount to $150 (Save $30), more from $40

$150 Learn More
Expand your colection

VUDU celebrates Lucasfilm’s 50th anniversary with Star Wars 4K bundle, Indiana Jones, more

Shop now Learn More
New low

Wyze’s ANC Wireless Headphones with Alexa see new low at $56 shipped (Reg. $80)

$56 Learn More