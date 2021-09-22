Spigen’s magnetic Chromecast with Google TV Case streamlines your setup at $7 (Save 42%)

Spigen Inc (97% lifetime positive feedback from 534,000+) via Amazon is offering its Magnetic Chromecast with Google TV Case for $6.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 42% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’d like to streamline the way a Chromecast with Google TV streaming media player rests behind your home theater, this Spigen offering could be just the thing. It puts magnets to work with a plate that adheres to the back of your TV and one that rests inside of this silicone case. With it, you’ll garner a more low-profile setup that’s bound to help tidy things up a bit. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Take a different route and declutter the back of your TV by plugging your Chromecast with Google TV device into this Amazon Basics HDMI Extension Cable at $7 Prime shipped. This way you’ll be able to run it somewhere else, freeing up a bit of space back there. This cable supports 4K and has been reviewed well over 20,000 times with an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Another way to streamline cables in your home theater and office is with a 50-pack of cable ties alongside a bunch of other Amazon Basics deals priced from $3.50. Plus, we’ve spotted $100 off Hisense’s latest 4K 120Hz Android TVs in addition to elago’s SNES Apple TV and Siri Remote cases from $14. And in case you missed it, this Philips’ Bluetooth Universal Remote is now available for pre-order alongside the new Hyperkin Xbox Series X travel bag.

Spigen Magnetic Chromecast with Google TV Case features:

Magnetize to any flat surface with an included mounting plate

Clears up your Chromecast cable for easier cable management

Low profile design maximizes organization and a clean look

Pair it up with our Silicone Fit for the Chromecast Remote

Compatible with only the Google Chromecast with Google TV

