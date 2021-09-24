Electric shaver deals from $26: Panasonic all-in-one, OneBlade, more (Up to 45% off)

Amazon is now offering the Panasonic Hybrid Wet Dry Shaver (ES-LL41-K) for $54.99 shipped. Regularly up to $100 and currently fetching $70 at Best Buy, this is 45% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This all-in-one, wet/dry shaver offers up to 50-minutes of wireless runtime alongside smart shave sensor tech that “detects beard density to adjust power and deliver a uniform shave.” A pair of snap-on comb attachments (offering seven length options) for your beard and mustache are joined by a pop-out sideburn trimmer as well as the power adapter and a fully washable design. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below. 

One of the best low-cost options in the men’s shaver game is the Philips Norelco OneBlade. The standard model comes in at $35 shipped and is among the most popular options out there. It is an overall less complex device than the option above, with three length combs and a 45-minute run time, but it is this popular for a reason, and it’s not just because of how affordable it is. 

More shaver deals:

More on the Panasonic Hybrid Wet Dry Shaver:

  • Hybrid beard trimmer and shaver shave, trim and detail hair, mustaches and beards all with 1 versatile, high performance men’s grooming tool
  • Precision shaving Japanese crafted, 3 inner blade/outer foil shaver captures & cuts hair for smooth, close shaving; A smart shaving sensor detects beard
  • Comb attachments for beards and mustaches, 2 clip on comb attachments provide 7 trim length settings for touchups and styling; An integrated slide up

