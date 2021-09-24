Tackle fall clean-ups with Greenworks’ Cordless Blower bundle at $140 (Reg. up to $320)

Today only, Woot is offering the Greenworks G-MAX 40V Variable Speed Cordless Blower bundle for $139.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This set has gone for as much as $320 this year at Amazon where it is currently on sale for $187.50. Today’s deal is up to 60% off and the lowest total we can find on the fall leaf blower setup. It includes the blower as well as compatibility with the G-MAX 40V Li-Ion system, a 4.0 Ah battery, and a charger to juice it back up. Perfect for cleaning up your outdoor space this fall, it sports six power level options for up to 185mph wind speeds in a purely cordless, untethered design. More details below.

For something more affordable, consider this Greenworks 40V Cordless Leaf Blower at $119 shipped instead. This one isn’t quite as powerful and ships with a 2.0Ah battery, but it will still get the job done for smaller properties and lighter jobs. Otherwise, grab this $29 corded Black+Decker model and call it a day.

We are also still tracking an off-season deal on the Greenworks 48V 17-inch brushless battery-powered lawn mower, plus even more right here. Then swing by our DIY deal hub for additional offers including the Nite Ize’s DoohicKey 5-in-1 Multi-Tool, the Gerber Slim Drive Pocket Knife Multi-Tool, and Renogy’s feature-packed solar-rechargeable flashlight, just to name a few.

More on the Greenworks G-MAX 40V Cordless Blower:

The Greenworks 40V family of tools are built with medium weight construction and high-efficiency motors. The Greenworks 40V lithium-ion platform powers over 40 outdoor products, including lawn mowers, blowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, hedge trimmers, and much more! The 40V lithium-ion battery provides the power you need, and delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging. The Greenworks 40V platform comes with a 3 year tool / battery warranty to protect your investment.

