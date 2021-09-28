Harman Kardon and JBL floorstanding speakers up to $250 off with deals from $150

After seeing solid offer on its Onyx Bluetooth speaker this morning, we are now tracking the Harman Kardon Infinity Reference 253 Floorstanding Loudspeaker at $149.99 shipped direct. Regularly $400, this is a massive $250 or 62% in savings and the lowest price we can find. A great addition to your home theater or living room/man cave audio, this is a simple way to bring some serious power to your setup. It sports a 1-inch tweeter alongside a pair of 5.25-inch woofers and a 5.25-inch flat-piston CMMD with sub-closure specifically for “superior vocal and dialogue intelligibility.” That’s on top of a tuned-port enclosure “to provide powerful, deep bass response that will make your music and movies come alive.” Head below for a solid offer on a JBL floorstanding speaker as well. 

JBL is also offering its Studio 57 dual 5-1/4-inch Floorstanding Loudspeaker on sale for $199.99 shipped. Currently marked down to $300 at Amazon, this is at least $100 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Another great addition to your home theater setup, this one supports up to 150-watt audio receivers and features dual 5.25-inch low-frequency transducers with PolyPlas cones as well as a glass-filled ABS bi-radial high-frequency horn. Rated 4+ stars from JBL customers. 

If you prefer to take the soundbar route instead, we are also still tracking a solid offer on Anker’s Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition at the lowest price we can find. Just be sure to check out this morning offers on LG’s 2021 C1 4K OLED TVs and everything else you’ll find in our regularly updated home theater deal hub

More on the Harman Kardon Infinity Reference 253:

This compact floorstanding speaker has a 1″ (25mm) CMMD high-frequency driver, this provides seamless integration with the mid-range and smooth coverage across a wide listening area. A 5.25″ (130mm) flat-piston CMMD with sub-closure provides superior vocal and dialogue intelligibility. Dual 5.25″ (130mm) CMMD woofers work in conjunction with the tuned-port enclosure to provide powerful, deep bass response that will make your music and movies come alive.

