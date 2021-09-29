Just $4.50 lets you work out anywhere with a Gaiam resistance band kit (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Gaiam Restore Mini Resistance Band Kit for $4.72 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 21% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re looking for an easy and affordable way to stay fit without needing to venture out or keep bulky equipment at home, it’s hard to overlook this resistance band set. You’ll get three 15- by 4-inch mini bands with light, medium. and heavy levels of resistance. These are great for everything from pre-workout stretching to strength training, physical therapy, and more. Given the compact nature of this set, you’ll also be able to easily take it wherever you go.

If you have other workout equipment around the house, why not put today’s savings towards a container of Lysol Disinfectant Wipes at $4 Prime shipped. You’ll get 80 wipes that are touted as able to kill 99.9% of bacteria in just 15 seconds. Given the versatile design of these wipes, you’ll be able to use them not only on workout equipment, but also “remotes, tablets, and smartphones.”

While you’re at it, why not also add this Apple Health-ready smart jump to your repertoire at $10 Prime shipped? That is just one of the deals you’ll find in our sports and fitness guide. Other examples include NordicTrack’s Studio Cycle at $1,000 and even a 656-yard golf rangefinder for $57 shipped.

Gaiam Restore Mini Resistance Band Kit features:

Set of three 15″ x 4″ mini bands in Light, Medium and Heavy allowing for progressive intensity and training from beginners to intermediate to advanced resistances

Build muscle mass and increase mobility in the legs, hips, glutes, ankles, calves and thighs

Three resistance levels allow for a customized workout – also great for physical therapy and rehabilitation and isolation exercises for the lower body

