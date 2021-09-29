Just $4.50 lets you work out anywhere with a Gaiam resistance band kit (All-time low)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessGaiam
New low $4.50

Amazon is offering the Gaiam Restore Mini Resistance Band Kit for $4.72 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 21% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re looking for an easy and affordable way to stay fit without needing to venture out or keep bulky equipment at home, it’s hard to overlook this resistance band set. You’ll get three 15- by 4-inch mini bands with light, medium. and heavy levels of resistance. These are great for everything from pre-workout stretching to strength training, physical therapy, and more. Given the compact nature of this set, you’ll also be able to easily take it wherever you go.

If you have other workout equipment around the house, why not put today’s savings towards a container of Lysol Disinfectant Wipes at $4 Prime shipped. You’ll get 80 wipes that are touted as able to kill 99.9% of bacteria in just 15 seconds. Given the versatile design of these wipes, you’ll be able to use them not only on workout equipment, but also “remotes, tablets, and smartphones.”

While you’re at it, why not also add this Apple Health-ready smart jump to your repertoire at $10 Prime shipped? That is just one of the deals you’ll find in our sports and fitness guide. Other examples include NordicTrack’s Studio Cycle at $1,000 and even a 656-yard golf rangefinder for $57 shipped.

Gaiam Restore Mini Resistance Band Kit features:

  • Set of three 15″ x 4″ mini bands in Light, Medium and Heavy allowing for progressive intensity and training from beginners to intermediate to advanced resistances
  • Build muscle mass and increase mobility in the legs, hips, glutes, ankles, calves and thighs
  • Three resistance levels allow for a customized workout – also great for physical therapy and rehabilitation and isolation exercises for the lower body

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Gaiam

About the Author

Grab a 72-foot outdoor solar fairy string light set fro...
Amazon’s New World shipwrecks you on Aeternum, no...
Amazon takes extra $10 off LEGO orders over $50: Star W...
Snag six Amazon Basics trigger clamps at $16 Prime ship...
Beam your handwritten ideas to the cloud: Reusable Rock...
It’s hard to beat the affordability of this Furin...
Tackle projects day and night with two LED headlamps at...
NordicTrack’s Studio Cycle delivers a Pelton-like...
Show More Comments

Related

Tested: Give back to charity with LifeProof’s recycled SEE MagSafe iPhone 13 cases

40% off

Grab a 72-foot outdoor solar fairy string light set from $8.50 Prime shipped (Up to 40% off)

From $8.50 Learn More
Save now

Save up to $160 on Flexispot motorized standing desks, converters, and more from $170

$160 off Learn More

Amazon’s New World shipwrecks you on Aeternum, now available worldwide

LEGO Titanic slated to launch this fall as second-largest set to date with nearly 9,100 pieces

Two new Philips AirPlay 2 soundbars arrive with Dolby Atmos, HDMI eARC, more

Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Muse Dash, Burly Men at Sea, Dark Rage, more

FREE+ Learn More
Spend $50

Amazon takes extra $10 off LEGO orders over $50: Star Wars, Architecture, Mario, more

$10 off Learn More