Keep the workouts going all winter with a BodyBoss 2.0 Home Gym at $97 (Reg. $179)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessBodyBoss
Reg. $179 $97

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the BodyBoss 2.0 Full Portable Home Gym Workout Package for $96.99 shipped. Regularly $179, this is up to 46% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. A complete gym in a box, it is designed to simulate thousands of dollars worth of gym equipment in one small package. Along with the fold-up platform, the system consists of cloth covered resistance bands, handles, the collapsable workout bar, and wrist/ankle straps to support up to 300 different exercises. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details below. 

A more affordable option to get a workout in at home (or just about anywhere) is with an affordable set of resistance bands. This 5-piece Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Band set comes in at under $13 Prime shipped to save you a small fortune over today’s lead deal while still supporting a giant selection of different exercise routines. 

But we are also tracking a great deal on the Gaiam resistance band kit at just $4.50 Prime shipped as well. Then head over to our sports/fitness deal hub for offers on Peleton alternatives, smart jump ropes, golfing gear, and much more including the Gentleman’s Hardware collapsible water bottle

More on the Body Boss 2.0:

BRING THE GYM TO YOU + SIMULATE 1,000s OF DOLLARS WORTH OF GYM EQUIPMENT: The BodyBoss 2.0 was designed to simulate all the bulky equipment and machines you see at the gym and combine them into one revolutionary workout concept – the BodyBoss 2.0, a portable gym. BodyBoss Portable Gym is the World’s 1st home gym you can take anywhere.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

BodyBoss

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best game deals: Super Smash Bros. $46, I...
Huge deals on Little Passports toy and STEM sub boxes f...
Save up to 33% on meross smart HomeKit floor and desk l...
LEGO Star Wars 2021 sets see rare discounts: Imperial S...
Gold Box air purifier deals rid your space of allergens...
Save up to $118 on Apple’s recently-refreshed M1 ...
These rechargeable AAs and AAAs are worth 9,600 batteri...
Upgrade to Logitech’s C920X 1080p webcam at low o...
Show More Comments

Related

New low

Just $4.50 lets you work out anywhere with a Gaiam resistance band kit (All-time low)

$4.50 Learn More
Save now

Apple’s latest TV show sale discounts Riverdale, Young Sheldon, and more

$15 or less Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Super Smash Bros. $46, Immortals Fenyx Rising $25, more

$46 Learn More
50% off

Huge deals on Little Passports toy and STEM sub boxes from $10.50 today (Up to 50% off)

$10.50+ Learn More
Reg. $90

Google Nest Hub sees $50 clearance discount to new all-time low of $40

$40 Learn More
Save $20

Save up to 33% on meross smart HomeKit floor and desk lamps from $40

$40 Learn More
25% off

Calvin Klein takes 30% off its fall collection: Layering jackets, shoes, sweaters, more

+ 40% off Learn More
Reg. $200+

Sun Joe’s 2300 PSI Electric Pressure Washer is yours for $150 today (Reg. $200+)

$150 Learn More