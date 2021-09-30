Keep the workouts going all winter with a BodyBoss 2.0 Home Gym at $97 (Reg. $179)

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the BodyBoss 2.0 Full Portable Home Gym Workout Package for $96.99 shipped. Regularly $179, this is up to 46% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. A complete gym in a box, it is designed to simulate thousands of dollars worth of gym equipment in one small package. Along with the fold-up platform, the system consists of cloth covered resistance bands, handles, the collapsable workout bar, and wrist/ankle straps to support up to 300 different exercises. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details below.

A more affordable option to get a workout in at home (or just about anywhere) is with an affordable set of resistance bands. This 5-piece Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Band set comes in at under $13 Prime shipped to save you a small fortune over today’s lead deal while still supporting a giant selection of different exercise routines.

But we are also tracking a great deal on the Gaiam resistance band kit at just $4.50 Prime shipped as well. Then head over to our sports/fitness deal hub for offers on Peleton alternatives, smart jump ropes, golfing gear, and much more including the Gentleman’s Hardware collapsible water bottle.

More on the Body Boss 2.0:

BRING THE GYM TO YOU + SIMULATE 1,000s OF DOLLARS WORTH OF GYM EQUIPMENT: The BodyBoss 2.0 was designed to simulate all the bulky equipment and machines you see at the gym and combine them into one revolutionary workout concept – the BodyBoss 2.0, a portable gym. BodyBoss Portable Gym is the World’s 1st home gym you can take anywhere.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!