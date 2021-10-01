This $5.50 sleeve holds most iPad models, Android tablets, more (All-time low, 33% off)

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the MoKo iPad/Tablet Sleeve for $5.39 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 33% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you own a tablet and are on the hunt for a way to protect it during a commute, this highly-affordable case is here to save the day. It’s made with 9- to 11-inch tablets in mind, making it a solid choice for a large number of iPad models and Android devices. The exterior features a blend of premium felt fabric and leather with a zipper along the side for storing everything from AirPods to charging cables, and the list goes on.

Today’s savings almost leave you with enough left over to cover Nite Ize’s DoohicKey 5-in-1 Multi-Tool at under $4 Prime shipped. It’s perfect for folks that would like to have a multi-tool, but don’t want to give up an entire pocket. You’ll stand to benefit from having Phillips and slotted screwdriver tips, a scoring point, serrated edge, and bottle opener. An integrated carabiner clip makes it a cinch to clip onto a keychain, backpack, and more.

Why stop there when the Spigen PowerArc 15000mAh Portable Charger is down to $20? You can also snag a genuine leather AirPods case for $6 Prime shipped along with a Bluetooth iPad keyboard at $10. Once you’ve checked all of those deals out, you may want to take a moment and peruse today’s batch of smartphone accessory markdowns.

MoKo iPad/Tablet Sleeve features:

Made of premium felt fabric and PU leather, which is durable and can protect your tablet from shocks, dust and scratches.

An external zippered pocket for you to store some small subjects such as cards, keys, USB cables and earphones.

Smooth zipper closure design provides more convenience and more security for your device and other items.

