Amazon fitness sale now live from $60: Under desk bike all-time lows, massage guns, more

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, LifePro Outlet (99% positive feedback int he last 12 months) via Amazon is offering 20% or more off a range of fitness equipment, massage guns, and more. You can now score the FlexCycle Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser from $101.31 shipped. Regularly up to $250, this model more typically sells in the $150 range and is now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. It sells for $175 at Walmart, for comparison. Perfect for staying in shape while getting some work done this winter, it sits under your desk (or anywhere in a seated position) and ships with a lifetime guarantee. It also has a nice companion app for iOS/Android that will allow users to “track workout progress and view relevant stats,” among other things. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More deals below.

The only real options we can find for a more affordable under desk bike like this falls to lesser known brands on Amazon. This Himaly model sells for just $33 Prime shipped, but it’s hard to imagine the quality and overall experience being all that comparable to something like today’s regularly $250 lead deal.

Either way, you’ll want to browse through today’s Amazon fitness sale for additional offers starting from $60. You’ll find a series of massage guns as well as foot massagers and and more with 20% or more in savings right here.

We are also still tracking a great deal on the popular DeskCycle Mini Exercise Bike as well as this particularly affordable Gaiam resistance band kit, but you’ll find even more in our sports/fitness deal hub. Just make sure you check out our ongoing AirPods offers from $109 if you’re in the market for a new set of workout earbuds.

More on the FlexCycle Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser:

FLEX YOUR BODY AND MENTAL HEALTH: Clear your mind while you build up stamina and lean muscles. At least 75 minutes weekly of vigorous aerobic exercise such as cycling is recommended for optimal health. The FlexCycle bike desk is easy on joints and makes getting those minutes in a breeze. Included in the box are optional resistance bands that hook up to the desk bike, so you can up your desk cycle workout instantly whenever you like.

DOUBLE DOWN ON PRODUCTIVITY: Under desk exercise equipment is perfect for workouts while you work or streaming your favorite show. At just 20.9”L x 17.5”W x 13.2H, this mini desk peddler slips easily beneath your desk, in-between furniture, or in front of your couch. Plus, its soundless motor hums away at a subtle whisper while you work the peddles.

